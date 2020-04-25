Newly Graduated Filmmakers Win Best Documentary Award at Tagore Film Festival

A group of newly graduated filmmakers that started their own company called Stonehedge Films have gone on to win their first award.

The company's first documentary 'MR INDIA' has just won BEST DOCUMENTARY FILM at the prestigious Tagore International Film Festival 2020.

Film Synopsis: Pratik Patel (30) leaves the comfort of an established career, sells his prized belongings and flies out of New Zealand to follow his dream and enters the MR INDIA beauty Pageant held in New Delhi, without his family's knowledge.

This is Stonehedge's first award.

Stonehedge Films endeavours to tell fictional, Documentary, advertorial, local or global stories to an international audience.

