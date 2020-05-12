NZ Bear Hunt Big Drive

Previously the NZ Bear Hunt was restricted to peoples’ immediate neighbourhoods.

In light of the recent Covid-19 Level 2 announcement, NZ Bear Hunt is facilitating a Facebook Event where people are encouraged to drive around their town or city to experience the NZ Bear Hunt beyond their immediate neighbourhoods. An activity sheet and car posters are available for download at www.bearhunt.co.nz.

Bear Hunting

Deb Hoffman, Founder of NZ Bear Hunt, says:

“It’s exciting to be moving through the Lockdown levels and now that people are able to move more freely around the country, we thought it would be an opportune time to open up the Bear Hunt nationally, beyond peoples’ immediate neighbourhood so that everyone’s hard work and support of NZ Bear Hunt can be appreciated and shared.”

Deb Hoffman, Founder of NZ Bear Hunt

When: Weekend of 16-17th May

How to get involved:

Activity Sheet and Car Posters available at https://bearhunt.co.nz/free-stuff/

