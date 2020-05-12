Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZ Bear Hunt Big Drive

Tuesday, 12 May 2020, 5:06 pm
Press Release: NZ Bear Hunt

Previously the NZ Bear Hunt was restricted to peoples’ immediate neighbourhoods.

In light of the recent Covid-19 Level 2 announcement, NZ Bear Hunt is facilitating a Facebook Event where people are encouraged to drive around their town or city to experience the NZ Bear Hunt beyond their immediate neighbourhoods. An activity sheet and car posters are available for download at www.bearhunt.co.nz.

Bear Hunting

Deb Hoffman, Founder of NZ Bear Hunt, says:

“It’s exciting to be moving through the Lockdown levels and now that people are able to move more freely around the country, we thought it would be an opportune time to open up the Bear Hunt nationally, beyond peoples’ immediate neighbourhood so that everyone’s hard work and support of NZ Bear Hunt can be appreciated and shared.”

Deb Hoffman, Founder of NZ Bear Hunt

When: Weekend of 16-17th May

How to get involved:

Activity Sheet and Car Posters available at https://bearhunt.co.nz/free-stuff/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Bear Hunt on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 