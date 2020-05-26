Amalia Hall And Orchestra Wellington Combine In First Concerts Since Covid-19 Lockdown
New Zealand’s leading international solo violinist is
returning to St
Andrew’s on the Terrace as soloist and director in an all Mozart
series with Orchestra Wellington in June.
Amalia Hall is performing as
soloist in Mozart violin concerti no. 3,
4 and 5, paired with symphonies 31 ('Paris'), 38 ('Prague') and 36
('Linz').
“We’re delighted to be able to
perform for our Wellington audiences
again,” says Orchestra Wellington’s General Manager, Kirsten Mason.
“Our musicians are keen to re-connect with
the community and we’re
setting up safe ways to perform to people.”
“We can’t wait to bring people back
to our concerts. To see Amalia as
soloist and director will be a stunning experience for both our
musicians and the audience.”
Hall, who combines her job as
Orchestra Wellinton’s concertmaster with
a glittering career as an international soloist, will perform some of
Mozart’s sunniest music.
And in true classical
style, she’ll also take the orchestra through
three of Mozart’s symphonies, the Paris, Prague and Linz, leading from
the first violin section.
Hall says she
can’t wait to reconnect with Wellington audiences in
a
way that also connects the music with the way it was originally
performed.
“Back in Mozart’s day, it
was often the concertmaster, the leader of
the first violins, who directed the ensemble, rather than a conductor.
I’ll be using my bow and body language to cue different parts of the
orchestra, rather than using a baton,” Hall says.
“I'm so excited to reconnect
with the Wellington audiences again, and
to direct symphonies for the first time. It's going to be a real
chamber music experience for the orchestra and the audience; performed
in the way in which the music was originally shared.“
"Mozart is one of my absolute
favourite composers, so it will be a
completely exhilarating to experience the journey through each
concerto and explore the connections between them."
Hall’s pre Covid-19 international engagements
have been as a soloist
in Uzbekistan, England, America, Argentina, Australia, Mexico, Germany
and Italy.
Tickets are free (entry by koha) but numbers
are strictly limited and
tickets must be booked at orchestrawellington.co.nz.
These concerts will be recorded by our public broadcaster Radio NZ Concert.
Numbers at St Andrew’s on the Terrace will
be limited to 100 people.
This will be Orchestra Wellington’s first concerts since the pandemic
lockdown.
** For interviews please contact Penny Miles, publicist, 021 644 800.
ORCHESTRA WELLINGTON presents
Mozart, Amalia and Friends
St Andrew’s on the Terrace
Soloist Director-Amalia Hall, violin
**Saturday 6 June, 1pm & 3pm
Mozart Violin Concerto No. 5, Amalia Hall
Mozart Symphony No. 31 (Paris)
**Saturday 13 June, 1pm & Sunday 14 June,
3pm
Mozart Violin Concerto No. 4, Amalia Hall
Mozart Symphony No. 38 (Prague)
**Saturday 20 June, 3pm &
5pm
Mozart Violin Concerto No. 3, Amalia Hall
Mozart Symphony No. 36 (Linz)