Sydney Film Festival Is Back: Awards Program Launch And Sales Open On May 27

Sydney Film Festival (SFF) will go virtual and national for the first time in its history this year.

From 10 to 21 June 2020, SFF will present important elements of its 2020 lineup: world premieres of compelling true stories from some of Australia’s most exciting documentary filmmakers, a program of shorts from rising stars of the Australian film industry, and films from Europe’s most cutting-edge female directors.

For the first time, festival attendees around Australia will be able to buy tickets and packages to experience the Sydney Film Festival wherever they are.

The 67th SFF Edition will present the Documentary Australia Foundation Award for Australian Documentary, the Dendy Awards for Australian Short Films, and Europe! Voices of Women in Film.

“This year’s special 67th Sydney Film Festival: Virtual Edition and Awards is all about bringing audiences across the nation together at a particularly challenging time in celebration of filmmakers and particularly the Australian film industry,” Sydney Film Festival Director Nashen Moodley said.

“For almost 70 years, Sydney Film Festival has been the way we collectively explore the world and our times through the medium of film. It is two weeks in June when Sydney is as we know and love it – open, alive, inquisitive, inspired and connected – and we with it. SFF is when we came together to discover, discuss, explore; to be transformed and always entertained. So, from our homes the journey continues!”

Full program launched and sales open 27 May 2020.

ABOUT SYDNEY FILM FESTIVAL

Each year Sydney Film Festival offers Sydneysiders an exciting season of cinema amidst a whirlwind of premieres, red-carpet openings, in-depth discussions, international guests and more.

Sydney Film Festival also presents an Official Competition of 12 films that vie for the Sydney Film Prize, a highly respected honour that awards a $60,000 cash prize based on the decision of a jury of international and Australian filmmakers and industry professionals.

Previous Sydney Film Prize winners: Parasite (2019); The Heiresses (2018); On Body and Soul (2017); Aquarius (2016); Arabian Nights (2015); Two Days, One Night (2014); Only God Forgives (2013); Alps (2012); A Separation (2011); Heartbeats (2010); Bronson (2009); and Hunger (2008).

The Festival is a major event on the New South Wales cultural calendar and is one of the world’s longest-running film festivals. For more information visit: sff.org.au.

Sydney Film Festival is supported by the NSW Government through Create NSW, the Federal Government through Screen Australia and the City of Sydney.

