Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Profits From Signed Rugby Ball Go To Amazing Teenage Golfer

Thursday, 28 May 2020, 9:32 am
Press Release: Make Lemonade

A rugby ball signed by All Blacks and other stars sold at auction last night for $724 which will go towards a teenage seven-handicap golfer who is preparing for the 2023 Special Olympics in Berlin.

The money raised will help Mitchell Brown, 17, from Great Barrier Island get to Auckland and back for golf practice in the lead up to the Olympics.

Auction organiser Rob Comer says he received help for the ball signing before the auction from former World Cup winning All Black Bernie McCahill.

Among those who signed the ball were Sir John Kirwan, Zinzan Brooke, Melodie Robinson, Joe Stanley, Bryan Williams, Marc Ellis, Jeff Wilson, Robin Brooke, Sir Michael Jones, Stephen Kearney, David Campese, Craig Innes, John Hart, Laurie Knight, Allan Whetton, Mona-Lisa Urquhart, Ric Salizzo, Justine Lavea and McCahill.

Brown, who studies at the island’s learning hub, has considerable travel expenses having to fly on and off Great Barrier Island to get to training. His father Mike and his partner Erika own a cafe on the island called My Fat Puku.

Comer, an ex-firefighter, dive instructor, police officer and private investigator says Great Barrier Island is a small community and having the charity auction is the type of thing they do to support others when in need.

“I just want to help and Bernie has been fantastic in getting the ball signed by all his mates. Now, more than ever, we need to come together as a community to support our youngest in their dreams and ambitions for the future.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Make Lemonade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 