Kellogg’s ANZ Announces New Partnership With Eat My Lunch To Combat Food Insecurity In New Zealand

Thursday, 28 May 2020, 3:07 pm
Press Release: Kellogg ANZ

Today, on World Hunger Day, Kellogg’s ANZ has announced its support of New Zealand based social business, Eat My Lunch who has provided over 1.5million lunches to kids in need in just 5 years. As part of this partnership, Kellogg’s is donating ongoing cereal and snacks to Eat My Lunch, as well as providing financial support. During COVID-19 lockdown, Kellogg’s contribution to their Givealittle campaign, enabled Eat My Lunch to continue to get food to kids at home while schools were closed.

This new partnership further demonstrates Kellogg’s commitment to combatting food insecurity, by providing ongoing food donations to Eat My Lunch to make sure that Kiwi kids have access to food throughout the day and are not going hungry.

“We’re committed to fighting food insecurity but we can’t do it alone,” said Tamara Howe, General Manager NZ & Director of Corporate Affairs, ANZ. “Our new partnership with Eat My Lunch will help us take another step towards our mutual goal – to prevent children from attending school with hungry tummies and making sure they have the energy to get the best out of their day.”

Through the help of Eat My Lunch, Kellogg’s is now also looking to expand its breakfast clubs program to support schools in Auckland that have many children arriving at school having not had breakfast to start the day.

Since 2015, Eat My Lunch has been operating in 76 schools across Auckland and Wellington. It’s operating model – a buy one, give one approach – has seen Eat My Lunch feed ~2,000 kids every school day.

“We’re thrilled to have Kellogg’s jump on board and support us on our mission,” said Kellie Burbidge, General Manager at Eat My Lunch. “Kelloggs' contribution to our Givealittle campaign allowed us to Give 4,545 lunches to kids in their homes during lockdown. We know there will be even more need moving forward and the support of Kellogg’s is crucial for us to keep feeding hungry kids in NZ.”

Working with Eat My Lunch extends Kellogg’s existing food relief program with the Christchurch, Auckland and Wellington City Missions, to provide food to vulnerable communities. This also delivers on the business’ commitment to create better days for 3 billion people, globally, by the end of 2030, via Kellogg’s global social responsibility platform, Better Days.

Over the last few years, Kellogg’s has been working closely with a number of key partners to deliver on its commitments including The Clontarf Foundation, United Way, the City Missions and Food Bank. These partnerships have already helped create millions of better days for families in need.

“In Australia and New Zealand, we’re continuing to focus on supporting Aussies and Kiwis in need, by delivering a more sustainable and responsible value chain for the future. We believe that no child should go hungry, and that no one should be waking up to an empty bowl.”

Recently, Kellogg’s has also made an immediate donation of 215,000 serves in cereal and snacks to Food Bank and OzHarvest in Australia and to the City Missions in New Zealand to help combat the increasing food insecurity experienced through the global pandemic.

This is in addition to the company’s 3+ million serves of food it donates annually across multiple charities and breakfast giving programmes.

Over the past 5 years, Kellogg’s NZ has provided over 614,000 serves of breakfast to the City Missions and, as of July this year, will be adding MorningStar Farms meals to their donations.

