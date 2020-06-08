Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Level 1 Means The Tour's Still On! Friends! The Musical Parody

Monday, 8 June 2020, 4:36 pm
Press Release: Friends The Musical Parody

So, no one told you life was gonna be this way. Who knew Friends would be so prophetic!

In a year that has already provided enough drama to fill 236 episodes of a hit television series, today's announcement that New Zealand is moving to Level 1 restrictions means this year's tour of Friends! The Musical Parody can go ahead as planned.

The 20-venue tour that starts in Gore on 6 September and ends in Tauranga on 2 October is filled with kick-you-in-the-crotch-spit-on-your-neck gags, lovingly lampooning one of TV’s all-time greatest shows.

Producer Ben McDonald says he's thrilled to be able to continue the tour that so many people were looking forward to.

"We're in a unique position as a theatre producer," says Mr McDonald. "Our model has always featured New Zealand cast and crew which means we can continue on despite the international borders being closed.

"We've developed audiences in regional New Zealand and are honoured to among the first to return to towns and cities after the Covid-19 hiatus. It's always been our model to support the New Zealand industry and it feels good to continue our journey at this time."

See below for ticketing information and venue details. All tickets purchased pre-lockdown remain valid.

Friends! The Musical Parody takes a hilarious look and remembers the TV phenomenon that ruled the 90s and became a cultural institution with millions of fans across the globe. Like the original television series, Friends! The Musical Parody follows the lives of six wacky 20-somethings and goes back in time to celebrate and poke fun at some of their most iconic moments as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life, and love in 1990’s Manhattan.

Friends! The Musical Parody is an hilarious good-hearted romp through our favourite moments from the hit TV show in an uncensored, hilarious, fast-paced, music-filled production.

The fun begins on an ordinary day at the corner coffee show, Central Perk, when a certain runaway bride, with the signature hairstyle, stumbles into the lives of five other friends and kicks the whole gang out of second gear.

Ross, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe, Joey and Rachel, haven’t gone anywhere and are singing and dancing their way back into our hearts in a delightful musical parody that harnesses the nostalgia for the iconic TV show and takes it to hilarious new places. Friends! The Musical Parody is lead by a talented cast who nail the quirks, the mannerisms and the catchphrases of our favourite characters.

Now it’s your chance to be part of the next chapter in the Friends saga. It’s the cliff hanger episode. The one you don’t want to miss! Once you see it, Friends! The Musical Parody will make your day, your week, your month, or even your year!

You’ll laugh! You’ll cry! You’ll Unagi!

With friends like these, who needs television?

