AA Smartfuel's Drive In Cinema Is Back!

Thursday, 11 June 2020, 2:52 pm
Press Release: AA Smartfuel

We're reshowing the four favourite movies, which all sold out and if there's still demand...we might be back next weekend too!

Our good friends at Burger Burger are busy opening their brand new restaurant at Commercial Bay this week, so they are taking a break and we have a selection of awesome food trucks on board to provide the tasty eats, alongside delicious Ben & Jerry's ice creams.

No need to order food online, you can now order directly from the food trucks on site. Ice creams, coffee and snacks are available for pre-order on the website.

Visit the website for tickets: www.thedrivein.nz

