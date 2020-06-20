Kindness Portrait Wins Top Prize In 2020 Nikon Auckland Photo Day

The winners of 2020’s Nikon Auckland Photo Day have been decided:

First prize: Clint Schubert - Seeking Human Kindness

Second prize: Jabir Hussain Palliyalil - Let's Roll

Third prize: Edward Adam - Raising Son

AFP’s 24-hour day in the life of Auckland competition took place on Saturday 6 June. It attracted more than 700 entries, adding to an archive of more than 14,000 unique images of Auckland since the annual competition began in 2004. This year’s competition judges were: Robert M Knight, legendary music photographer; Petra Leary, drone photography specialist; and Ken Newall, Nikon NZ representative. The winners and top 30 entries can be viewed here.

Clint Schubert - Seeking Human Kindness

Judges’ comment:

“The troubles of the world are in her eyes. Despite the impression of isolation and sadness, she exudes hope, which appeals to our new Covid reality.” Clint Schubert lives in Clevedon, works under the ‘intopix photography’ handle and likes taking portraits – including this one from Queen Street.

Nikon Auckland Photo Day is the nation’s biggest community shoot on any given day, with AFP director Julia Durkin saying this year’s entries strengthen what has evolved into a culturally significant archive of images of Auckland and Aucklanders. “We’re proud to unequivocally cement our Festival as a world leader in 2020 amidst challenging times,” Ms Durkin says. “That’s why we’re so impressed with this year’s entries to Nikon Auckland Photo Day and the dedication of participants in sharing their impressions of life in the Auckland region. We are delighted those judged winners receive top cameras from our partners at Nikon – and also invite everyone to be the judge in our People's Choice voting."

“Nikon is proud to again be supporting Auckland Festival of Photography and Nikon Auckland Photo day.” says Nathan Calladine, CEO, Nikon New Zealand. “This is already a year like no other, and the photographic community have yet again delivered, conveying their inspiration, passion and technical ability through one moment in time.”

Jabir Hussain Palliyalil - Let's Roll

Judges’ comment:

The mood of this image is youthful balance and all about hanging out. It has great composition, lighting and something that draws the eye to the unbalance of the turn.

Jabir Hussain Palliyalil lives in the CBD and took this image in Devonport after another photographer encouraged him to enter the competition.

Second prize – Nikon Z 50 Single Lens Kit – The Nikon Z 50 delivers the award-winning performance of Z series in the smallest interchangeable lens DX-format camera ever.

The judges’ winners from this year’s competition and their shortlist of 30 entries can be seen online from Thursday 18 June, the same date that online voting for the People’s Choice category of 2020 Nikon Auckland Photo Day opens at: http://www.photographyfestival.org.nz/photo-day/peoples-choice/index.cfm

Voting closes on 26 June at 5pm. The judges’ shortlist of images for the 2020 People's Choice will also be broadcast on Freeview CH200 on Friday19 June at 8pm. The winner of the People’s Choice category receives the Nikon D5600 Single Lens Kit – Stand out from the crowd with photos and videos so impressive they’ll inspire you to keep shooting and learning.

From 30 June, an outdoor display of Nikon Auckland Photo Day winners and selected entries will be shown on construction hoardings along Nikau Street in Mt Eden as part of the partnership with the Link Alliance, which is delivering the main stations and tunnels contract for the City Rail Link.

Edward Adam - Raising Son

Judges’ comment:

There’s a nice balance between landscape and humanity, beautiful silhouette at sunrise of a parent and son up early to fish. Solitude and quiet looking at the horizon.

Edward Adam lives in Bucklands Beach, works as a gardener and is a keen amateur photographer. He took this winning image near Maraetai.

Third prize – Nikon D5600 Twin Lens Kit – Meet the Nikon D5600 bundle with the compact and lightweight 70-300mm to help you bring the most distant subjects into focus.

Announcing the Nikon Auckland Photo Day winners marks the close of 2020’s festival which featured more than 70 online outdoor and venue-based exhibitions, including specially curated material by New Zealand photographers for a national audience on YouTube, and two hours of programming broadcast daily on Freeview TV Channel 200. PM Jacinda Ardern congratulated the festival’s commitment to remaining accessible to audiences, describing this as “a really significant feat”.

