Waking Giants As Naming Rights Sponsor Of Run Auckland Event Series

Run Auckland have named Waking Giants as the 2020 naming rights sponsor for its 5km, 10km and Half Marathon running events series.

Although Covid-19 saw a delay in the start to the series, it is now up and operational with the first race having been run in Sanders Reserve on Sunday the 21st of June.

Run Auckland Director David Kayes says “Waking Giants have been a critical element in the resurrection of the Run Auckland Events Series given that we weren’t even sure if we were in a position to run the series at all this year.”

He continues, “Grant Difford’s (Waking Giants Founder) leadership guidance and strategy expertise have been integral elements in getting the event series up and running in record time.

Grant and the rest of the team at Waking Giants have had such a huge influence on the success of past events and the strategy we are working on for future events that giving Waking Giants naming rights for the event series felt like an extremely natural and logical thing to do.

Mindset plays a key role in long distance running events and this aligns perfectly with Waking Giants and their approach to helping businesses and their people grow through strong leadership and growth mindset.”

The remaining five races of the Run Auckland Event Series commence on Sunday the 12th of July at Waiatarua Reserve and conclude on Sunday the 18th of October at Millwater Estuary – this last event includes a half marathon event.

Entry fee for all remaining events has been heavily discounted to help encourage runners back out onto the circuit with adults entry at just $100 and kids entry at just $50 for all remaining races.

For more information visit https://runauckland.co.nz/

For more information on Waking Giants, visit https://waking-giants.com/

