Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Waking Giants As Naming Rights Sponsor Of Run Auckland Event Series

Thursday, 25 June 2020, 11:40 am
Press Release: Waking Giants

Run Auckland have named Waking Giants as the 2020 naming rights sponsor for its 5km, 10km and Half Marathon running events series.

Although Covid-19 saw a delay in the start to the series, it is now up and operational with the first race having been run in Sanders Reserve on Sunday the 21st of June.

Run Auckland Director David Kayes says “Waking Giants have been a critical element in the resurrection of the Run Auckland Events Series given that we weren’t even sure if we were in a position to run the series at all this year.”

He continues, “Grant Difford’s (Waking Giants Founder) leadership guidance and strategy expertise have been integral elements in getting the event series up and running in record time.

Grant and the rest of the team at Waking Giants have had such a huge influence on the success of past events and the strategy we are working on for future events that giving Waking Giants naming rights for the event series felt like an extremely natural and logical thing to do.

Mindset plays a key role in long distance running events and this aligns perfectly with Waking Giants and their approach to helping businesses and their people grow through strong leadership and growth mindset.”

The remaining five races of the Run Auckland Event Series commence on Sunday the 12th of July at Waiatarua Reserve and conclude on Sunday the 18th of October at Millwater Estuary – this last event includes a half marathon event.

Entry fee for all remaining events has been heavily discounted to help encourage runners back out onto the circuit with adults entry at just $100 and kids entry at just $50 for all remaining races.

For more information visit https://runauckland.co.nz/

For more information on Waking Giants, visit https://waking-giants.com/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Waking Giants on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Tui Time: Nominations Open For The 55th New Zealand Music Awards

Ceremony confirmed for November, new Tui announced Recorded Music New Zealand announce nominations are now open for the 55th annual New Zealand Music Awards | Ngā Tohu Puoro o Aotearoa. Damian Vaughan, Recorded Music New Zealand CEO, says it’s more ... More>>


818: Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Cori Gonzalez-Macuer And Louis Mendiola Behind New Comedy Series Ass

A brand-new comedy series, reuniting three of the stars from What We Do In The Shadows , has been optioned by local production house Augusto. From co-creators Cori Gonzalez-Macuer and Louis Mendiola, the series will be directed by comedy genius Jemaine Clement ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 