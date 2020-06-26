Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Statement

Friday, 26 June 2020, 1:29 pm
Press Release: Women in Sport

Rachel Froggatt, Chief Executive Officer, Women in Sport Aotearoa

Secretary General, IWG Secretariat & World Conference 2018 - 2022

 

"To win the bid to bring the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup to New Zealand and Australia bid is immense. Over one billion viewers watched the last World Cup in France.

With the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup and the Rugby World Cup women’s edition both taking place in 2021, and Women in Sport Aotearoa itself staging the IWG World Conference on Women & Sport in Auckland in May 2022, we now have four of the world’s biggest and most important women’s sporting events on our shores.

The impact these four pinnacle events will have in Aotearoa cannot be underestimated. For a generation of young women and men and for people working in sport, this will be transformative.

For the first time we will see the best female athletes in the world, across a multitude of sports, live in our own backyards. Add to that, global decision-makers and influencers for women’s sport will be gathering for the largest independent conference on gender equity in sport and physical activity. Attitudes will shift, myths will be broken, and the future of women’s sport will take a huge leap forward.

We look forward to continuing our work with the organisers of the three tournaments over coming years and to profiling their amazing work at the IWG World Conference!"

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Women in Sport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Tui Time: Nominations Open For The 55th New Zealand Music Awards

Ceremony confirmed for November, new Tui announced Recorded Music New Zealand announce nominations are now open for the 55th annual New Zealand Music Awards | Ngā Tohu Puoro o Aotearoa. Damian Vaughan, Recorded Music New Zealand CEO, says it’s more ... More>>


818: Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Cori Gonzalez-Macuer And Louis Mendiola Behind New Comedy Series Ass

A brand-new comedy series, reuniting three of the stars from What We Do In The Shadows , has been optioned by local production house Augusto. From co-creators Cori Gonzalez-Macuer and Louis Mendiola, the series will be directed by comedy genius Jemaine Clement ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 