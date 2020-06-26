2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Statement

Rachel Froggatt, Chief Executive Officer, Women in Sport Aotearoa

Secretary General, IWG Secretariat & World Conference 2018 - 2022

"To win the bid to bring the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup to New Zealand and Australia bid is immense. Over one billion viewers watched the last World Cup in France.

With the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup and the Rugby World Cup women’s edition both taking place in 2021, and Women in Sport Aotearoa itself staging the IWG World Conference on Women & Sport in Auckland in May 2022, we now have four of the world’s biggest and most important women’s sporting events on our shores.

The impact these four pinnacle events will have in Aotearoa cannot be underestimated. For a generation of young women and men and for people working in sport, this will be transformative.

For the first time we will see the best female athletes in the world, across a multitude of sports, live in our own backyards. Add to that, global decision-makers and influencers for women’s sport will be gathering for the largest independent conference on gender equity in sport and physical activity. Attitudes will shift, myths will be broken, and the future of women’s sport will take a huge leap forward.

We look forward to continuing our work with the organisers of the three tournaments over coming years and to profiling their amazing work at the IWG World Conference!"

