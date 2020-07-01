Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Mary Poppins, The Broadway Musical, Returns To Auckland This October

Wednesday, 1 July 2020, 7:40 am
Press Release: The Amici Trust

Opens 2 October for strictly limited season. Pre-sales start today via Ticketmaster. All remaining tickets on sale next week.

It’s the spoonful of sugar we all need right now! MARY POPPINS, the much-loved Broadway musical, is returning to Auckland this October in a glorious, new, New Zealand production.

Produced by the company behind the staging of November’s sold-out season of Les Misérables and previous theatrical triumphs Evita, Sister Act, Mamma Mia! and Phantom of the Opera, MARY POPPINS is the multi-award winning supercalifragilisticexpialidocious musical that has delighted audiences around the globe.

The world’s favourite nanny had been due to fly into Auckland in April but found herself in isolation like the rest of us. Being the true gale force that she is, she wouldn’t be stopped and is soldiering on to bring magic to the stage once again. “Everything is possible, even the impossible!” says Mary.

The season, featuring a dazzling, all-New Zealand cast, will open on 2 October for a strictly limited run. Tickets go on sale on 8 July via Ticketmaster from just $27.50*. So “head up, and feet beneath you”, and get your ticketsspit spot!

Director Russell Dixon says it’s great to be staging MARY POPPINS at The Civic.

“As we carefully come out the other side of lockdown and begin to resume a degree of normality, musical theatre is now able to lift spirits, find meaning, escape reality, and allow people to express themselves,” says Mr Dixon.

“The audience can expect the wonderful characters and songs from the movie, but as the stage show is more consistent with the original book, there are additional characters, songs and themes that add a richness and depth to the story that make the musical theatre version much more engaging and enhances the entertainment.”

The magical story of the world's favourite nanny is triumphantly and spectacularly brought to the stage with dazzling choreography, incredible effects and unforgettable songs.

The stage production of MARY POPPINS is brilliantly adapted from the wonderful stories of P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film, featuring dazzling choreography, incredible effects, and unforgettable songs. And yes, Mary will fly!

It is co-created by Cameron Mackintosh, with a book by Academy Award-winning screenwriter and Downton Abbey creator, Julian Fellowes. The timeless score by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman includes the classic songs ‘Jolly Holiday’, ‘Step in Time’, ‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’ and ‘Feed the Birds’, and new songs and additional music and lyrics including ‘Practically Perfect’, by the Olivier Award-winning British team of George Stiles and Anthony Drewe.

Mary Poppins helps us learn to take our medicine with a spoonful of sugar, find the silver lining in every situation, and realise that sometimes we should just use the winds of change to go fly a kite.

She brings order to the Banks’ household at 17 Cherry Tree Lane, takes Jane and Michael out on magical adventures, and dispenses sage advice, such as, "anything can happen if you let it".

Details:
Dates: 2 – 17 October 2020
Venue: The Civic, Auckland
Tickets: Ticketmaster
Prices: From $27.50*
*Plus service fees

