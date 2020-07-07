Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Eden Park Embraces Support To Deliver Multiple World Cup Events In Three Years

Tuesday, 7 July 2020, 6:09 pm
Press Release: Eden Park

With Eden Park set to host three World Cup events in the next three years, the stadium is embracing Government’s funding announcement today for sport recovery. Sport and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson has confirmed that $7.3 million is being committed to enhance the country’s facilities for the upcoming hosting of world cups.

New Zealand’s national stadium says this support will aid in the delivery of the 2021 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, Rugby World Cup 2021 and the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

“Eden Park welcomes today’s announcement from Minister Robertson and looks forward to creating a genuine legacy from hosting three World Cup events in the next three years. These events at New Zealand’s national stadium offer a platform to demonstrate a commitment to equality in sport. It’s our aim to ensure that all athletes are provided with world-class changing rooms and feel comfortable in all aspects of the stadium’s design, including gender appropriate facilities,” says Eden Park Chief Executive Officer Nick Sautner.

“It is envisioned that the stadium’s South and West Stand facilities will be upgraded in line with the renovation seen ahead of Eden Park hosting the Rugby World Cup 2011. A steering group has been formed which includes Eden Park, Sport New Zealand, athlete representatives and all sporting codes who utilise New Zealand’s national stadium. We’d like to extend our thanks to New Zealand Rugby for their support and involvement during this process. Eden Park is committed to becoming an industry leader through creating versatile facilities that will attract further women’s fixtures and bring people together to support all sport.”

Key to the successful delivery of these events will be implementation of event specific upgrades including stadium field lighting, gender appropriate changing room renovations, bilingual signage installation, elevator and CCTV upgrades, installation of a replay screens, turnstile replacement, acoustic barrier installation and exploring the creation of an external footbridge connecting to Kingsland Train Station to Eden Park.

“We look forward to working with all stakeholders including Government, ATEED and the wider Auckland Council family to ensure that Eden Park’s facilities remain world-class to deliver three successful World Cup tournaments in three years,” says Sautner.

