Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZSO And Special Guests Create Story Time Treat For School Holidays

Wednesday, 8 July 2020, 10:43 am
Press Release: NZSO

Just in time for the school holidays Kiwi kids can enjoy from today special readings of four of their favourite stories presented by the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra and special guests.

Storytime in association with Read NZ Te Pou Muramura features four popular and award-winning New Zealand children’s books presented in an exciting new way with music.

Acclaimed New Zealand composer Claire Cowan has written four chamber music soundtracks to accompany filmed readings of the classic Mrs Wishy-Washy’s Farm by Joy Cowley, Sacha Cotter’s New Zealand Book Awards and Margaret Mahy Book of the Year winner The Bomb, the best-selling The Little Yellow Digger by Betty Gilderdale, and Miriama Kamo’s NZ Book Awards finalist The Stolen Stars of Matariki.

Each book will be read by a special guest, with the videos posted on the NZSO’s Facebook page and at live.nzso.co.nz each Wednesday and Sunday during the school holidays. The first is children’s television presenter Suzy Cato reading Mrs Wishy-Washy’s Farm on 8 July from 11am.

Actor and award-winning musician Troy Kingi reads The Bomb (12 July 11am); actor, performer and New Zealander of the Year Jennifer Ward-Lealand reads The Little Yellow Digger (15 July 11am) and television presenter and author Miriama Kamo will read her story The Stolen Stars of Matariki (19 July 11am).

“During the school holidays the NZSO and some very special narrators will tell four beautiful New Zealand stories with musical accompaniment,” says Joy Cowley, who last week won a 2020 Arts Foundation Icon Award Whakamana Hiranga.

“Stories bring whānua together, so grab your kids or grandkids and enjoy these four great Kiwi stories with the NZSO.”

Mrs Wishy-Washy’s Farm

SUZY CATO Narrator

JOY COWLEY Author

ELIZABETH FULLER Illustrator

PREMIERE | Wednesday 8 July| 11am facebook.com/newzealandsymphonyorchestra and live.nzso.co.nz

The Bomb

TROY KINGI Narrator

SACHA COTTER Author

JOSH MORGAN Illustrator

PREMIERE | Sunday 12 July| 11am facebook.com/newzealandsymphonyorchestra and live.nzso.co.nz

The Little Yellow Digger

JENNIFER WARD-LEALAND Narrator

BETTY GILDERDALE Author

ALAN GILDERDALE Illustrator

PREMIERE | Wednesday 15 July| 11am facebook.com/newzealandsymphonyorchestra and live.nzso.co.nz

The Stolen Stars of Matariki

MIRIAMA KAMO Narrator and Author

ZAK WAIPARA Illustrator

PREMIERE | Sunday 19 July| 11am facebook.com/newzealandsymphonyorchestra and live.nzso.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZSO on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Writing: Eastbourne Writers To Discuss Trials And Tribulations Of Getting Books Out During A Pandemic

The three writers and their books. From left: John Horrocks, Anne Manchester and Pete Carter. The three writers - Pete Carter, John Horrocks and Anne Manchester - have written three very different books, one fiction, two non-fiction, but all three ... More>>

Film: Trailer Released For New Heartfelt Comedy ‘Baby Done’ Starring Rose Matafeo And Matthew Lewis

The trailer for local comedy film Baby Done has today been unveiled ahead of its nationwide general release in October. From the production house behind Kiwi box office hits The Breaker Upperers and Hunt for the Wilderpeople , Baby Done stars ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 