Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Entries Open For The Iconic Ding Dong Lounge Bands Competition 2020

Tuesday, 14 July 2020, 6:45 pm
Press Release: Ding Dong Lounge

Entries for this year’s Ding Dong Lounge Bands Competition are now officially open for all Auckland bands.

Ding Dong Lounge is Auckland’s premier Rock bar. Together with upstairs live music venue Dead Witch, they play host to a stunning array of local acts every week of the year.

With an incredible range of prizes up for grabs, the Ding Dong Lounge Bands Competition is more than just the opportunity to perform live on stage – it’s a springboard event which has helped to launch the careers of several of New Zealand’s top bands, including Animalhead, Fallstate, Dead Beat Boys and last year’s winner’s Enter Venus.

Prizes include:

1st Place

- Studio Single recording with Dave Rhodes Productions
- Music Video production with Francis Wheeler of SIS Studios
- Live multi camera video
- $500 cash from Ding Dong Lounge
- Real Groovy $200 voucher

2nd Place

- Live multi camera video
- $200 cash from Ding Dong Lounge
- Real Groovy $100 voucher

With the preliminary rounds starting on Wednesday 22 July and the grand final taking place on Saturday 24 October, now is the time to enter this outstanding competition.

The Ding Dong Lounge Bands Competition 2020 is proudly sponsored by Dave Rhodes Productions, SIS Studios, Real Groovy and Muzic.net.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ding Dong Lounge on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Writing: Eastbourne Writers To Discuss Trials And Tribulations Of Getting Books Out During A Pandemic

The three writers and their books. From left: John Horrocks, Anne Manchester and Pete Carter. The three writers - Pete Carter, John Horrocks and Anne Manchester - have written three very different books, one fiction, two non-fiction, but all three ... More>>

Film: Trailer Released For New Heartfelt Comedy ‘Baby Done’ Starring Rose Matafeo And Matthew Lewis

The trailer for local comedy film Baby Done has today been unveiled ahead of its nationwide general release in October. From the production house behind Kiwi box office hits The Breaker Upperers and Hunt for the Wilderpeople , Baby Done stars ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 