Native Tongue Welcomes Thornhill

Native Tongue is proud to announce the signing of Melbourne heavy-hitters Thornhill.

The five-piece have dominated on all fronts since the release of their debut album The Dark Pool in 2019. They've reached monumental streaming heights, sold out a national headline tour, completed a European run with Wage War, and bagged the coveted Feature Album slot on triple j.

Adding to the success of the album, it was announced this month that The Dark Pool has been nominated for Best Independent Heavy Album at this year's AIR Awards.

Commenting on the signing Thornhill said: “We are glad to be working with Jaime, Matt and the rest of the team at Native Tongue. We’re looking forward to having them on board during the writing process for our next album and helping us make the most of our downtime while shows are off the table.”

Native Tongue's Head of Creative Services Matt Tanner added: "Thornhill's debut album The Dark Pool felt like a game changer for heavy music in Australia. We were struck by Ethan and Jacob’s genuine desire to push the boundaries of their sound. We’re excited to be working with Thornhill as they dive deep into their follow up.”