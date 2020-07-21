Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Comedy Improv Show At Jam Factory Tauranga

Tuesday, 21 July 2020, 4:20 pm
Press Release: Honest Liars Improv

Improvised Comedy with no script. Everything is made up on the spot. Suggestions from the audience inspire scenes for the show. Improv is spontaneous, entertaining, and fun. Anything can happen and often does.

Clever, quick-witted, and charming. Dumb, silly, and potentially offensive. Both statements equally define an Honest Liars Improv Show, now performing the 1st Sunday of each month at The Jam Factory Tauranga Historic Village at 7PM.

Audiences are growing each month at The Jam Factory for improvised comedy. “We are getting a following, people just need a good laugh.” Says player Kathy Wilson. Each show is quite different each month…it is made up on the spot.

The audience suggestions make up the content of the show. Fun comedy games such as World Worst, 4 Ways to Die and Directors Cut delight audiences. A great night out for a group of friends and only $10.

Honest Liars are the Bay of Plenty’s only comedy improv troupe. Evolving from a group of players from Papamoa, this group has grown to doing commercial shows, performing for events and parties and offers Improv workshops and improv training for businesses.

Who: Honest Liars Improv Comedy Show
What: Improv, Comedy, Interactive Theatre
When: 7 PM Sunday, 2 August 2020
Where: The Jam Factory – Historic Village – 17th Ave. Tauranga
Price: $10 Tickets available at the door or online at www.honestliarsimprov.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Honest Liars Improv on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

New Zealand Symphony Orchestra : Back On Tour From August

The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra from August will play from Kerikeri to Invercargill in a series of tours scheduled for the rest of the year. The first concert tour, Spirit , will be performed Wellington and Auckland on 6 and 7 August. The Wellington ... More>>


Resonance Orchestra: Tony Ryan’s Lockdown March Premieres At The 1st Public Orchestra Concert In Christchurch Since March

This Thursday 23 July Resonance Ensemble will present the first public orchestral concert in Christchurch since before Level 4 Lockdown. In a programme appropriately titled Liberation , the orchestra will perform a concert of great orchestral classics ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 