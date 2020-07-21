Comedy Improv Show At Jam Factory Tauranga

Improvised Comedy with no script. Everything is made up on the spot. Suggestions from the audience inspire scenes for the show. Improv is spontaneous, entertaining, and fun. Anything can happen and often does.

Clever, quick-witted, and charming. Dumb, silly, and potentially offensive. Both statements equally define an Honest Liars Improv Show, now performing the 1st Sunday of each month at The Jam Factory Tauranga Historic Village at 7PM.

Audiences are growing each month at The Jam Factory for improvised comedy. “We are getting a following, people just need a good laugh.” Says player Kathy Wilson. Each show is quite different each month…it is made up on the spot.

The audience suggestions make up the content of the show. Fun comedy games such as World Worst, 4 Ways to Die and Directors Cut delight audiences. A great night out for a group of friends and only $10.

Honest Liars are the Bay of Plenty’s only comedy improv troupe. Evolving from a group of players from Papamoa, this group has grown to doing commercial shows, performing for events and parties and offers Improv workshops and improv training for businesses.

Who: Honest Liars Improv Comedy Show

What: Improv, Comedy, Interactive Theatre

When: 7 PM Sunday, 2 August 2020

Where: The Jam Factory – Historic Village – 17th Ave. Tauranga

Price: $10 Tickets available at the door or online at www.honestliarsimprov.co.nz

