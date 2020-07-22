Coming Soon: An Evening With Amanda Palmer

As a community, we are acutely aware of the privilege Toitoi has in being open and hosting live audiences at a time when so many of our international peers are still in lockdown.

It is with this awareness in mind that we are delighted to bring you a powerful local show by international musician and artist Amanda Palmer this September. There will be an exclusive subscriber presale for 24 hours from 9am on Thursday. To secure your tickets, check your emails for the exclusive link and password at 9am on Thursday, July 23. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 24, at 9am.

Brought to you in collaboration with Sitting Room Sessions

Caught in Hawke's Bay for the outbreak of Covid, and currently residing in Hastings until the smoke clears in her hometown of New York, Amanda Palmer, the front-woman of the internationally acclaimed punk cabaret duo The Dresden Dolls presents a very special show at The Opera House.Provocative, irreverent, and wildly creative, Amanda Palmer is a fearless singer, songwriter, playwright and audaciously expressive pianist who simultaneously embraces – and explodes – traditional frameworks of music, audience and art.The show itself will feature Palmer performing stories with no band accompaniment, performing material from her critically-hailed global tour "There Will Be No Intermission", alongside old favorites from The Dresden Dolls and, surprise!, new songs freshly-written during Level Four lockdown right here in Hawke's Bay. Expect a night of graphic, honest, funny storytelling and very human and vulnerable songcraft.

"I wasn't supposed to be touring, since I just finished up a whole year on the road. But I didn't expect to be waylaid in Aotearoa for five months, either. The fact that I can perform on a real stage in front of real-live human beings is not something I am taking for granted, and I expect these shows will be incredibly powerful."

"Painfully raw, wickedly naughty, deeply moving and disconcertingly honest. Five stars."Adelaide Advertiser

ONE NIGHT ONLY

Friday, September 11, at 7pm

