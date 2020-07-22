Design A Shirt For Women In STEM

The Association for Women in the Sciences want to promote women working in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) with a line of awesome, beautiful and creative clothing.

It’ll be available online, in a variety of sizes, colours and designs. And all profits will go towards supporting the amazing women working in science across New Zealand.

We’re looking for creative designs that promote women in science, women in technology, and women in engineering. And look real good while doing it.



If you think you’ve got what it takes (and you’re keen to get your hands on $150 worth of new clothes), you can start designing today.

Creative, but not so crafty? If you have a brilliant idea, but need help with the design, try contacting your local design school or tertiary education provider to see if a student could help as part of their training.

See awis.org.nz/design-a-shirt for details

