Award-winning Kiwi Songwriter Releases Debut EP

Friday, 31 July 2020, 12:39 pm
Press Release: Danica Bryant

The young Hawke’s Bay local is shaking up what a girl with a guitar can do

After her stellar support slot for Elton John in February, Kiwi singer-songwriter Danica Bryant is releasing her debut EP, Cider. Its first single, Birthday Girl, was released in June, and it introduced a fresh pop-rock sound to the fiercely emotional lyrics which have defined Bryant’s work so far.

Cider is “the culmination of years of musical growth”, a body of work created throughout Bryant’s high school years and finally shaped into an EP as she moved out of home. Across its four tracks, it covers heavy themes from mental health, sexuality and the music industry, to addiction and toxic relationships. Bryant reveals the title represents growing up, but still feeling like a child. “Alcohol is very symbolic of adulthood, and so now, I’m allowed to drink… but I’m only drinking the fruity, super palatable stuff. It feels like a denial that I’ve grown up, but an acceptance, at the same time.”

Bryant’s writing has been well-received by many, making her a national Play It Strange winner, and a member of Bic Runga’s 2019 songwriting mentorship group. Her track Dizzy took out the Smokefree Rockquest Best Lyrics Award in 2018, and appears in its studio form for the first time on Cider.

Described by Rosheen Fitzgerald of The Hook NZ as “a young Patti Smith… all hard guitar and pain-filled howl”, it’s apparent that Bryant’s new work will be a defining step in her journey. Produced by Tiny Triumph Recordings, and mastered by Munki Studios, Cider is the new sound you certainly don’t want to miss.

