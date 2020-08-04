Anika Moa - Songs For Bubbas - Joins The Line Up For Whānau Fun Day

We Love Anika Moa!

Welcoming to Whānau Fun Day, the terrific, wonderful and magical world of Anika Moa's 'Songs for Bubbas'. Anika brings her wild, rollicking, naughty and brilliant show to your ears and hearts! Songs for bubbas is a high energy show with te reo Māori sprinkled, a lot of hangry animals and a daring ninja rat with a few lullabies to settle your boo boo.. She's like the baby whisperer of Aotearoa with a dash of CRAZY!

Whānau Fun Day 11 am - 3 pm | All Ages

In the spirit of celebrating families and rangatahi, admission to this event is free. There will be QR codes at the gates to scan in via the NZ Covid tracer app, or a manual sign-in form for contact tracing. No ticket is needed for the daytime event, however, the venue has limited capacity at any one time. If the event is popular and venue capacity is reached, we will have a queuing system. Please note that children (12 years and under) must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The night time R18 event for WE LOVE AOTEAROA has proven to be extremely popular with the first release of free tickets being exhausted in under three minutes. The final release of tickets took place on Friday, July 31st at high noon and evaporated just as quickly.

Organisers are overwhelmed by the enthusiasm of Tāmaki Makaurau and want to amplify the message to anyone that has tickets and can no longer attend to email support@iticket.co.nz and let them know, so the ticket(s) can be passed on to someone else.

Ticket holders are reminded they need to enter no later than 7.30 pm to secure their place at the event. Tickets will not be valid after 7.30 pm. Meaning, if there is capacity, WE LOVE AOTEAROA will welcome a limited number of walk-ups after 7.30 pm.

We Love Aotearoa is also We Love Papatūānuku - this is a waste-free event and is supported by eco organisation, Sustainable Coastlines, and has been carefully curated to have minimal impact on the environment. The Sir Peter Blake Trust (BLAKE) will also be on-site as they continue to inspire thousands of young New Zealanders to care for the environment through activities and adventures that encourage environmental awareness and leadership, and instil a deeper sense of kaitiakitanga within them.

Saturday, August 15, Whānau Fun Day is a carnival of live music and performances from 11 am - 3 pm. Food trucks, workshops and activities including Silent Disco, Animal Cycle Roller Rink, Blake NZ VR (virtual reality) experience, Hopscotch, Live Art and much more are there to delight, inspire and entertain! Drift-racing legend Darren Kelly and international racecar driver Alex Riberas will be on-site (along with their cars) to chat with fans, sign autographs, and take pictures. Two players from the Sky Sport Breakers will be onsite testing 'How High' festival-goers can jump.

Music and entertainment will be running throughout the day with pop-up performances from the Auckland Street Choir, East Cook Islands Community Culture Group, Freshman's Dance Crew, Guggemusik, Kapa Haka from Te Puru o Tāmaki Kaumatua, Drag Queens Kita and Anita and Ngā Rangatahi Toa.

Delicious food and drink are able to be purchased from some of Aotearoa's finest local food trucks and bars; Good Karma Coffee, Hangi Master, Sweet As Bowl, Double Dutch Fries, Sabores, Crepes Creations, Lalele Organic Gelato, Thai Kitchen, Jo Bros Burgers, Wise Boys Burgers and The Rolling Pin. We encourage you to bring your own reusable cups and containers however, compostable packaging will be available and encouraged for all participating food vendors!

