Dionne Christian Appointed Reviews Editor For Kete: New Books From Aotearoa New Zealand

Thursday, 20 August 2020, 8:40 am
Press Release: Coalition for Books

The Coalition for Books is delighted to announce that Dionne Christian, former Deputy Editor of Canvas magazine and Arts and Books Editor for the New Zealand Herald, takes over as Reviews Editor of Kete from 19 August 2020.

As a long-time supporter of New Zealand books and culture Dionne will, we know, embrace this opportunity to profile the books and authors of Aotearoa. We very much look forward to launching the website with her in September.

Our thanks go to Mark Broatch for his early work and ongoing enthusiasm for Kete - we wish him well as he heads off to take on books and culture at the New Zealand Listener, which we see as a win for the entire literary community.

The Coalition for Books is a collaborative organisation that aims to make a tangible difference in the literary landscape of Aotearoa, by rolling out strategic initiatives that will engage more audiences with a diverse range of New Zealand books and authors.

