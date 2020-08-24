Mika & Te Plastic Māori Re-release Iconic Māori Metal Single On Sept 1st For Oct 17 NZ Elections

The 2005 New Zealand thrash metal band Mika & Te Plastic Māori will be re-releasing their original Pōti for NZ elections. Pōti, translated from Te Reo is VOTE.

They will be Re-releasing the heavy metal track on September 1st ahead of this year's 2020 Election and referendum. Pōti informs us today, just as it did in 2005 that Rangatahi must stand up and VOTE this October.

Te Plastic Māori, a band name taken from the stigma Maori have suffered when referred to as “not being a real Maori”. Mika Haka’s intolerance to any form of stigmatizing of Maori was the lead factor in the name. “You never hear, ‘you are not a real pakeha’ so why is there the stigma of how Maori should act/be. That kind shaming is born out of a preconceived idea that does not conform to the person spreading the hate”.

Te Plastic Māori was one of the projects born out of Mika Haka’s dance company Torotoro. The band consisted of Mokoera Te Amo on base, Taupuhi Toki on drums and Music director & Lead guitarist Kingi Tuutaniwha (Kenneth Williams).

In its brief history, the band was nominated for a Silver Scroll Award APRA Maioha Award for best Te Reo Maori song of the year in 2007. Mika toured with the band in Canada at the 2005 Montreal Fringe Festival. The band was also noted in Mika’s documentary “Mika Haka Kids”. They also got an appearance on Mika Live, Te Mika Show and released their own DVD of their own performances.

The Plastic Maori, studio album is like a new breed of crossover, deeply rooted in the thrash metal scene with Te Reo, queer sensibilities and even cabaret in 2021.

One of the most important parts of the election this year are the referendums that we can vote on. The referendums that we are voting for are Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill and End of Life Choice Act. Both are very important topics and laws that desperately need support.

Though medical marijuana is legal in New Zealand, it is not subsidised costing patients $200+ just to get the medicine. Making it legal in New Zealand means the medicine can be produced in New Zealand instead of importing it from Canada like we currently do, creating jobs and income for New Zealand’s economy. This medicines can help people with Alzheimer's disease, cancer, Crohn's disease, Epilepsy, schizophrenia, posttraumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression, Multiple sclerosis, cachexia, chronic pain and many more conditions and illnesses many New Zealanders suffer.

With the End of Life Choice Act. Mika supports this from the perspective of seeing so many friends die of the virus that causes AIDS. “When you have held the hands of men who are almost skeletons, begging to be released from the pain, if I could have, I would have helped them move on and end their life”.

Mika Haka wants to make sure everyone uses their right to vote, to vote for their chosen party, their local electorate and for their choice on the two referendums. Poti will be available on all major streaming apps including Spotify and Apple Music.

