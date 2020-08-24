Paakiwaha Promo 24th August 2020

Paakiwaha is an exciting weekly current affairs programme from a Maori perspective. Paakiwaha is hosted today by Dale Husband and broadcast by Radio Waatea with funding from New Zealand on Air.

Coming up on today’s show is NZ First leader Winston Peters and is his party on the way out?.

Sarah Kinred is the Kaitiaki Mātauranga Māori, Education and Training – Workforce Innovation & Education and Training at Te Rau Ora and explains how we can help keep our mental wellness intact during lockdown.

Co - leader of the Maori Party John Tamihere talks about the iwi checkpoints and an update on the Maori Party heading into this year’s elections. Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare will updating whanau with regular Covid updates over the next few weeks.

Matthew Tukaki from the NZMC said last week that the latest suicide data released by the Chief Coroner is still an indication that the nation has a long way to go.

A regional Māori strategy designed to contribute to a more prosperous whenua, wai and whānau environment for the wider Wellington region has just been launched and Te Puritanga Jefferies who is the Senior Māori Economic Development Advisor within Te Pane Matua Taio Greater Wellington will talk about this kaupapa. Tahi Rangiawha is Pou Tairangahau based in Kirikiriroa he helps assists staff across the DOC board and liaises with whānau, hapū and iwi. He joins Dale Husband today to talk about 1080 and why it being used rid pests. Our political commentator former Alliance MP Sandra Lee runs her very sharp eye over our political scene.

Dallas Tamaira from Fat Freddy's Drop has a new song due out on the 28th of this month you'll get a chance to hear ‘No Flowers’ on Paakiwaha today which is written about the powerful women in his life, the way they hold it down with grace and make you welcome at their table.

We wrap up the show with Adam Gifford talking politics and Ken Laban gives a wrap on the weekends hakinakina

