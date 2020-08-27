Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

National Gardening Week: “Plants For A Better Planet”

Thursday, 27 August 2020, 11:03 am
Press Release: National Gardening Week

Planting for a better planet has never been more important - for food, for the environment and for health. The call is out to New Zealanders to get growing this National Gardening Week and reap the rewards of home-grown food.

To help kick start your vegie patch and live a more sustainable life, Yates is lending a helping hand. Just register online at www.yates.co.nz/nationalgardeningweek between 1st and 18th October to receive a free packet of vegie seeds. And the free seed offer is timed perfectly to get kids into the garden in the October school holidays.

Top 10 reasons to grow your own food.

- Fresh vegetables, straight from the garden, when you want them

- Better tasting food (not sitting on shelves/chillers)

- Fruit and vegetables can ripen on the plant. Vegetables that ripen in the garden have more nutrients than some store-bought vegetables that must be picked early

- Children will eat more fruit and vegies if they come from their own garden

- Minimise your environmental impact

- Save money

- Set children up to learn how to garden and grow their own food

- Food safety – you’ve grown it… you know where it’s come from

- Reduce waste – pick only what you need and share or swap what you don’t need with neighbours and friends.

- Gardening reduces stress and improves physical and mental health

Embrace the goodness of gardening and live a greener life.

Also, in the lead up to National Gardening Week the online Yates Growing Community will be launched. It’s an ideal online blog for gardeners to come together to share their successes, problems and aspirations while having fun growing that runs all year round.

The first challenge within the Yates Growing Community will be the Vegie Growing Challenge, which kicks off on 7 September. There are great prizes up for grabs, and it’s open to all skill levels, including newcomers – you just need a passion for gardening and a willingness to share your journey. For more information visit: https://www.yates.co.nz/growing-community/this-year/

National Gardening Week aims to foster a love of gardening with a focus on growing not only plants but friendships, good health, strong communities and closer connections with nature. Whether it’s a few pots on the balcony, a small patch or an extensive garden, everyone can experience the joy of gardening.

