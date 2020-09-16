Simon Huggett Finalist At International Film Festival

Simon Huggett Executive Producer and creator of 'I am Franklin' has been selected by the organising committee for the International film festival 'ShortCut' Fest in Europe for 2020.

This year's competition received over 1,000 films from all over the world. 'I am Franklin' is the only film selected from New Zealand and Australia.

One week after being notified of the successful selection Simon Huggett was thrilled to hear that his documentary was chosen as a finalist at an international film festival.

Other chosen finalists include British Director/DOP Matthew Harmer a 10 year industry experienced multi award winner. A staff Vimeo pick winner and International T.V and Film 2014 winner at the New York festival.

Martina Videnova from the Czech Republic, a film music composer, is also a finalist.

Simon Huggett is currently creating a small documentary/reality, hour long programme for pop up T.V. "I've missed the reality T.V train yet no time like the present" says Huggett

'I am Franklin' has been made a finalist in the life category alongside an accompanying program of photographs of a competitive nature.

Huggett wishes to thank Zac, Nikita, Dan, GP, Tina and of course Joey.

© Scoop Media

