'You Would' By Jaqualyn Taimana Williams

You Would is an upbeat quirky rock track from sassy Indie Rock Artist

Jaqualyn Taimana Williams.

You Would features on her upcoming EP, Guns of Dialogue and is a creative visualisation in words, of a future perfectly imperfect relationship.

Guns of Dialogue reflects the rock style fusions that best reflect Jaqi’s individual tastes and cultural ties. 2020 has been a busy year for Jaqi, from her Statues of Liberty album she has released singles Simmer a warm reggae-rock track, and te reo Māori track Waiho Mai.

Fairly diverse in styles and also a bilingual-Māori children's songwriter and teacher. Jaqi is currently working on her next bilingual children's album ‘Waiata Tamariki II’.

See Jaqualyn Live at the Hamilton Gardens Festival on February 2020

