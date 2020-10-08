Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

'You Would' By Jaqualyn Taimana Williams

Thursday, 8 October 2020, 6:41 pm
Press Release: My Lady Agent

You Would is an upbeat quirky rock track from sassy Indie Rock Artist

Jaqualyn Taimana Williams.

Listen & Purchase ‘You Would' Here

You Would features on her upcoming EP, Guns of Dialogue and is a creative visualisation in words, of a future perfectly imperfect relationship.

Guns of Dialogue reflects the rock style fusions that best reflect Jaqi’s individual tastes and cultural ties. 2020 has been a busy year for Jaqi, from her Statues of Liberty album she has released singles Simmer a warm reggae-rock track, and te reo Māori track Waiho Mai.

Fairly diverse in styles and also a bilingual-Māori children's songwriter and teacher. Jaqi is currently working on her next bilingual children's album ‘Waiata Tamariki II’.

See Jaqualyn Live at the Hamilton Gardens Festival on February 2020

FACEBOOK // INSTAGRAM // YOUTUBE // SOUNDCLOUD // SPOTIFY

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from My Lady Agent on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Roddy Doyle's Grim and Gritty Rosie

Although it was completed over two years ago, Roddy Doyle's first original screenplay in over eighteen years has only just arrived in New Zealand. It's been well worth the wait. More>>

Amazon Original: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Trailer And Launch Date

OFFICIAL TRAILER: “BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM: DELIVERY OF PRODIGIOUS BRIBE TO AMERICAN REGIME FOR MAKE BENEFIT ONCE GLORIOUS NATION OF KAZAKHSTAN” Film to Launch Globally on October 23rd Exclusively on Amazon Prime Video... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 