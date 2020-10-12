Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Silver Ferns Fine-tune Preparations For Cadbury Netball Series

Monday, 12 October 2020, 1:24 pm
Press Release: Netball New Zealand

The Silver Ferns head back into training camp this week to prepare for the Cadbury Netball Series which gets underway in Palmerston North next week.

The four-day series sees the Silver Ferns take on the New Zealand Men, an NZ A side and the NZ Under 21s at Fly Palmy Arena from 21-24 October.

The Silver Ferns then head to Hamilton for a three-Test series against the England Roses, with the Taini Jamison Trophy on the line, at Claudelands Arena on Wednesday 28 October, Friday 30 October and Sunday 1 November.

This week the Silver Ferns squad, Silver Ferns Development and NZU21 Squad will all assemble this week for a second training camp from 13-15 October, leading into the Cadbury Netball Series.

Silver Ferns Development Squad defender Temalisi Fakahokotau will not participate in the upcoming series as she focusses continued efforts on rehabilitation from injury.

Georgia Tong (Waikato-BoP Magic) and Kate Burley (Northern Mystics) have joined the group as injury cover during training camps.

