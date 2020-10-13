Lake Rotomanu Family Trout Fishing Day - Saturday 31st October, 8am - 1pm

This year’s popular family fishing day will see 400 rainbow trout released into Lake Rotomanu.

In a change to the usual kids’ fishing format where trout are corralled in a holding net in Lake Rotomanu, this year the 400 plate sized rainbow trout will be released into the lake proper.

Families are invited to bring their fishing gear, register and have a fish for trout and perch on Saturday October 31, 8am - 1pm.

Volunteers will be present to provide fishing instruction for those who would like some help, with the intention to provide families with the skills to be able to return throughout the summer on their own.

By registering, families will receive a special permit that allows them to fish Lake Rotomanu for the remainder of the season through to 30 September 2021 without needing to purchase a fishing licence.

Participants should bring any fishing gear they think might be suitable to a marquee tent set up near the boat ramp and volunteers from the Inglewood Rod, Gun & Recreation Club and staff from Taranaki Hunting & Fishing will assist them with gear set-up, lures and bait. There will also be a limited number of freshwater spin fishing sets available for purchase.

Following registration and set-up, anglers and their families can distribute themselves at suitable sites round the lake to have a fish. Volunteers will also be circulating to provide advice and assistance where needed.

Lake Rotomanu will be closed to powered watercraft for the duration of the event so anglers can have exclusive use.

The family fishing day is being held to provide parents and caregivers with skills to be able to bring their children back fishing in the future. For health & safety reasons, all participants must be supervised by a responsible adult.

For added interest, several trophy trout will be included in the 400 well-grown two-year-old rainbow trout released into the lake, providing an opportunity to catch the "fish of a lifetime".

Lake Rotomanu also contains a good population of perch, a white-fleshed species that makes great eating.

This is a free event funded by the Taranaki Fish & Game Council.

