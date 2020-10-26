Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Podium For Price At Pau

Monday, 26 October 2020, 4:39 pm
Press Release: Equestrian Sports New Zealand

Tim Price, world No.2 eventer, has placed third at Les Etoiles de Pau in France at the only CCI5* to be held this year.

Aboard his 17-year-old campaigner Wesko, the Kiwi combination notched their best-ever CCI5* dressage score of 23 penalty points to sit in fourth place at the end of the first test, followed that up with a clear cross country time, adding 0.4 time penalties to their tally, and were this morning clear in the showjumping with 0.8 time penalties to finish on 24.2.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to demonstrate what a cool horse he is even in his older age, so that was really fun,” said Tim after the cross country. “He went in (to the showjumping) and just knows his job so well, even though it was after a gruelling day’s cross country, he steps up and just works really well.”

Thirty-four of the initial 48 starters completed the event which was won by Brit Laura Collett aboard London 52 who led from the get-go and finished on her dressage score of 21.3. Jonelle Price placed 12th aboard Grovine de Reve, with Tim 13th on Xavier Faer and 14th on Ringwood Sky Boy.

There are just six established CCI5* competitions held across the globe annually but COVID saw the cancellation of Kentucky, Badminton, Luhmuhlen, Burghley and Adelaide. A new one in Maryland, in the United States, was also forced to postpone its inaugural running. CCI5* is the highest level of competition in eventing.

The horse details: 

Grovine de Reve – owned by Therese Miller, Jo Preston Hunt, Philip Hunt and Jonelle Price
Ringwood Sky Boy – owned by Varenna Allen and Tim Price
Wesko – owned by The Windrush Equestrian Foundation and Tim Price
Xavier Faer – owned by Trisha Rickards, Nigella Hall and Tim Price

WHAT: Les Etoiles de Pau
WHERE: Pau, France
WHEN: October 21-25, 2020
MORE INFO: www.event-pau.fr
RESULTS: www.worldsporttiming.com
 

© Scoop Media

