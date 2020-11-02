NZ Vegetarian Society Announces Winner Of Think Kind Student Competition

The NZ Vegetarian Society has announced the winner of its annual Think Kind Student Competition. The winner is Year 8 student, Gurvir Badwal from Randwick Park School school in Manurewa, Auckland. Gurvir wrote a poem about animal rights.

The poem, entitled ‘Animal Cruelty’, imagines conditions from the perspective of a farm animal. Here is an excerpt:

“The amount of space we had. It was unbelievable

It’s something not even an ant can comprehend

Is it money you’re trying to apprehend?

Well think again my friend

You use us for money

We unknown of our outer surroundings

Machines working 24/7 got my eardrums pounding.”

The winning entry was announced on November 1, World Vegan Day.

Gurvir has won $1,000 for their school, donated by Linda McCartney’s. Other prizes offered to the competition entrants and finalists were donated by Hell, Proper Crisps, Goodness Me, New Way, Trade Aid, Terra Nut Cheese, and IsoCream.

The annual Think Kind Student Competition encourages students from around the country to use their unique talents to help the animals. This year, the NZ Vegetarian Society received entries from around 30 schools. Among the final entries were a fundraiser, a drawing of Papatūānuku (the earth mother) suffering because we are not looking after her, and even a mobile app to help us reduce food waste! More than 5,000 people voted in the competition.

Viktória Lencsés Spear, one of the Think Kind judges, says:

“We had a wide variety of entries - everything from colourful drawings, to a fundraiser to help raise money for an animal charity! All of the children put a lot of effort into their projects, using their talents and developing new skills.”

You can view the finalists’ entries, including Gurvir’s winning entry, on the NZ Vegetarian Society’s website: http://www.vegetarian.org.nz/vegetarian-events/think-kind/

© Scoop Media

