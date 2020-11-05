Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Nadia Reid Continues Christmas Tradition

Thursday, 5 November 2020, 8:38 am
Press Release: Slow Time Records

Critically acclaimed Dunedin musician Nadia Reid is continuing her annual tradition at the Port Chalmers Town Hall. Nadia Reid’s Christmas Show, now in its third year, is a festive celebration of local music, artists and talent, under the backdrop of Reid’s spiritual home - Port Chalmers.

This year spells a change in format for the shows, as Reid will be stepping back from the stage, and will instead act as curator, bringing together some of her favourite acts from around New Zealand.

“It has been my goal from the beginning to eventually step back from the stage and act in a purely curatorial role, I want this concert to become a showcase of great art, and a celebration of togetherness and community,” Reid said.

Reid added that she may, however, still make a cameo appearance or two.

This year’s concert features The Broken Heartbreakers, Anthonie Tonnon and Motte.

Dunedin locals Rachel Bailey and John Guy Howell lead The Broken Heartbreakers, and will be joined by their band, made up of Craig Monk, Angus McBryde and Paul McLennan-Kissel. This will be the first Dunedin show for the full band in 5 years. With a music career spanning 18 years and four studio albums, The Broken Heartbreakers combine soulful vocals, shimmering guitars, and a seemingly inexhaustible supply of pop hooks.

Dunedin favourite Anthonie Tonnon will join the bill with his one man band. Tonnon is revered for his sharp hooks and oral storytelling. Born and raised in Dunedin, the now Whanganui resident is a significant player in the national music community, and returns to Dunedin annually for his Railland show, which this year falls the following week, in Portobello.

Lyttleton cinematic fiddle player Motte (Anita Clark) joins the bill with her eerie and emotive soundscapes. Reid fans will have seen her perform at the Orokonui Ecosanctuary in 2019, performing both as Motte and as part of Reid’s band. Clark is sought after for her very distinct musical style, and has collaborated with The Phoenix Foundation, The Eastern and The Centre of Contemporary Art Toi Moroki and many more.

Since its inception, Nadia Reid’s Christmas Show has cemented itself as a staple in Dunedin’s cultural calendar. Tickets go on sale on Friday November the 6th from Reid’s website or Under the Radar, and are expected to sell fast.

