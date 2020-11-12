Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Wynyard Pavilion Has You Covered During The Summer Of Sailing

Thursday, 12 November 2020, 9:16 am
Press Release: Wynyard Pavilion

Wynyard Pavilion is set to be the home of sailing this summer as Steinlager’s Official Supporter’s Bar of Emirates Team New Zealand. A favourite local for the competing teams, Wynyard Pavilion is getting ready for a busy summer with its prime position, first class menu and line-up of unmissable events.

The action kicks off with an Emirates Team New Zealand speaker evening, “Defending the Cup”, on Thursday November 12. Join Peter Montgomery as he discusses the technology and innovation behind the brand new AC75s with Olympic Gold Medalists Peter Burling & Blair Tuke and lead designers Dan Bernasconi & Chris Hickey.

The evening includes a three course dining experience and arrival drinks, while fans hear first hand about the magic of Bermuda and how the team plan to win the America’s Cup on home waters. Tickets are $99, with $5 from every ticket sold going to Blair and Peter's own charity - LiveOcean.

Wynyard Pavilion’s, Damien McDowell, is expecting even bigger crowds with the America's Cup trophy on display at the Pavilion on Saturday 21 November, from 2 till 4pm.

“It’s such an exciting time to be in this precinct. Everyone is invited to come down, see the America’s Cup and write messages of support to Emirates Team New Zealand,” says Damien.

The America’s Cup is the oldest international sporting trophy in the world. Kept in an incomparable custom made case, whenever it travels, it is always in first class and must have a security guard with it at all times.

“Having the Cup on display at Wynyard Pavilion is a very special and rare opportunity, as it's one of the only times it will be outside of the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and able to be viewed by the public.”

On the day Wynyard Pavilion will have a host of special menu items for the whole family to enjoy including $5 kids meals and hands-down the best fish and chips on the wharf - thanks to the fish being freshly sourced from neighbouring markets each morning.

The popular eatery also has the added bonus of allowing reservations for large groups and corporate hosting on race days. With large screens to watch the sailing throughout, you can choose from idyllic waterfront dining, garden bar to catch the last of the afternoon sun, casual bistro, or its main bar.

