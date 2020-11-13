Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

9 Artists From The White Room Creative Space To Attend The Opening Of Their Exhibition ‘Look’ At Bowen House

Friday, 13 November 2020, 4:55 pm
Press Release: The White Room Creative Space

Over $10,000 has been raised to enable nine artists from The White Room Creative Space in Ōtautahi to attend the opening of their exhibition ‘Look’ at Bowen House in Wellington this November.

This will be a fantastic opportunity for the artists to see their work and attend the opening of the exhibition at Bowen House, which is Parliament’s exhibition space and aims to showcase art from both emerging and established artists with a strong connection to New Zealand.

The artists all attend The White Room Community Creative Space in Ōtautahi Christchurch, which provides a place for adults with learning disabilities to paint and participate in other creative activities. The work being exhibited showcases the diversity and quality of art produced by the artists.

The title of the exhibition ‘Look’ refers to how each artists expresses their view of world, whether it be through Chris McFarlane’s repeating painterly circles or Grace Dodge’s inner thoughts, all the works offer a unique perspective of how the artist’s view the world.

It will also offer the chance for politicians and visitors to the exhibition to see the important work that takes place in Creative Spaces across the country every week. Creative Spaces enable a diverse range of creative activities to take place and support the significant benefits of arts participation to people’s wellbeing.

The Hon Poto Williams will open the exhibition on Wednesday 18 November, which then runs to mid-December.

Opening Hours: The exhibition space is open to the public on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 - 3pm. It is open to staff at all times. Parliament staff will be present in the space while the exhibition is open to the public.

About The White Room and SkillWise:

The White Room Community Creative Space was developed in late 2014 in response to a growing need to foster and develop the creative talent of people supported by SkillWise. With its own dedicated creative space, it has become an exciting and successful place where artists can explore and showcase their potential.

SkillWise is an organisation that works with adults with intellectual disabilities, providing a wide range of opportunities from creative activities to employment services.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The White Room Creative Space on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>


Howard Davis: John Steinbeck's Of Mice and Men On Stage

Steinbeck also wrote the story as a stage play, which was first performed in the same year as his novella was published. The latest version of his original script is currently being staged by the Khandallah Arts Theatre. More>>


Howard Davis: Imperfect Offering Perform the Songs of Leonard Cohen

Cohen was nothing if not a snappy dresser, and the bands' stylish hats and tailored suits pay tribute to a poet and singer/songwriter who never flinched from looking good in the spotlight. More>>



Howard Davis: Inside The King's Head - Girl in the Loft at BATS

Katherine Wyeth weaves together a dramatic tapestry of memory, identity, and legacy, exploring what it was like to grow up in the second oldest operating pub theatre in the UK. More>>

Howard Davis: Fiddling While America Burns - Wellington's T-Bone Cut A Rug

Just a few days prior to the most significant US Presidential elections in decades, local denizens of Lower Hutt's Moera Hall were treated to a broad canvas of musical styles, including tinges of bluegrass, old-time, country, cajun, and zydeco influences. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 