9 Artists From The White Room Creative Space To Attend The Opening Of Their Exhibition ‘Look’ At Bowen House

Over $10,000 has been raised to enable nine artists from The White Room Creative Space in Ōtautahi to attend the opening of their exhibition ‘Look’ at Bowen House in Wellington this November.

This will be a fantastic opportunity for the artists to see their work and attend the opening of the exhibition at Bowen House, which is Parliament’s exhibition space and aims to showcase art from both emerging and established artists with a strong connection to New Zealand.

The artists all attend The White Room Community Creative Space in Ōtautahi Christchurch, which provides a place for adults with learning disabilities to paint and participate in other creative activities. The work being exhibited showcases the diversity and quality of art produced by the artists.

The title of the exhibition ‘Look’ refers to how each artists expresses their view of world, whether it be through Chris McFarlane’s repeating painterly circles or Grace Dodge’s inner thoughts, all the works offer a unique perspective of how the artist’s view the world.

It will also offer the chance for politicians and visitors to the exhibition to see the important work that takes place in Creative Spaces across the country every week. Creative Spaces enable a diverse range of creative activities to take place and support the significant benefits of arts participation to people’s wellbeing.

The Hon Poto Williams will open the exhibition on Wednesday 18 November, which then runs to mid-December.

Opening Hours: The exhibition space is open to the public on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 - 3pm. It is open to staff at all times. Parliament staff will be present in the space while the exhibition is open to the public.

About The White Room and SkillWise:

The White Room Community Creative Space was developed in late 2014 in response to a growing need to foster and develop the creative talent of people supported by SkillWise. With its own dedicated creative space, it has become an exciting and successful place where artists can explore and showcase their potential.

SkillWise is an organisation that works with adults with intellectual disabilities, providing a wide range of opportunities from creative activities to employment services.

