PlayShop Presents The Christmas Show

“ Fa-la-la-la-family”

Meet The Turduckens, just your average Kiwi family, back together under one roof this Christmas.

The Christmas Show is an improvised serial show, following the journey of The Turduckens over the 5 days leading up to Christmas, with help from you—the audience!

Join us as we take a peek inside the high-drama, hilarious world of family dynamics during the most wonderful time of the year! It’ll be a December to remember.

From the award-winning company that brought you High School Magical,10 Things I Hate About Us and Suddenly! A Musical. Featuring an all-star cast and magnetic guests

8 - 12 December 6:30pm

BATS Theatre

Book at bats.co.nz

