New Zealand Crowns Two New WKN World Champions At Born To Fight 8 In Auckland

The World Kickboxing Network returned to New Zealand this past Saturday (Nov. 28) with a pair of prestigious titles contested on the top of Born to Fight 8 at YMCA Auckland.

In the main event Dhcamad Armstrong of New Zealand and Lapa Halangahu of Tonga battled it out for WKN World Super Cruiserweight kickboxing title. The contest went a full five-round distance, and ended in a split decision in favor of the representative of the country-host.

In the co-main event NZ-based Thai Yordniyom Yuttakangumtorn and Cambodian Rasy Soth squared off in the championship bout with WKN World Featherweight Muay Thai title on the line. The contest ended in the second round in favor of Yordniyom, who twice sent his opponent to the canvas with a series of heavy strikes, leading to referee to wave the fight off.

The rest of fight card featured a series of kickboxing and MMA matchups.

Presented by Vahid Unesi, Born to Fight 8 followed a historic WKN World Cup produced in Auckland, New Zealand in November 2019.

WKN World Featherweight title / Muay Thai / 5x3mn

Yordniyom Yuttakangumtorn (Thailand) def. Rasy Soth (Cambodia) by TKO (referee stoppage, R2)

WKN World Super Cruiserweight title / Oriental Kickboxing / 5x3mn

Dhcamad Armstrong (New Zealand) def. Lapa Halangahu (Tonga) by split decision

