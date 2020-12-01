Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Santa Is Coming To Town - MOTAT’s Annual Christmas Lights Event Will Go Ahead As Planned

Tuesday, 1 December 2020, 2:02 pm
Press Release: MOTAT

A Christmas tradition and much-loved community event, MOTAT’s Christmas Lights will go ahead as planned on the 11th - 13th and 16th -24th December from 8pm-11pm each night.

With contact tracing available on entrance, MOTAT invites families and friends to come and share the magic of Christmas as we count down the nights with twelve spectacular and sparkling evenings of festive fun and entertainment.

Priced at $2-$5, guests can experience MOTAT in a whole new light as close to half a million lights are used to transform the Museum into a fairy-lit wonderland. Spend the night wandering around the Museum and catch a ride on one of MOTAT’s heritage trams, decked to the halls with glittering lights and featuring live performances from West City Band.

MOTAT Public Programmes Manager, Sarah Somerville says this year’s event is set to be the best yet “MOTAT Christmas Lights has become a special annual tradition for many Auckland families, and we wanted to make sure this year was no different.

We are confident that we can provide a safe and controlled environment where families and friends can come together and enjoy the spirit of Christmas”.

Along with festive light displays, visitors can also enjoy an array of Christmas activities and experiences from candy making demonstrations, Christmas card crafting, carollers (8:30pm & 9:30pm), festive movie screenings (9pm)* and free family photos with Santa in his grotto.

There will be delicious food and beverage options onsite to choose from including the beautifully refurbished MOTAT Café, Double Dutch Fries, Lalele Organic Gelato, Fritz Wieners and LED Cotton Candy.

Entry to Christmas Lights: Tickets available at the gate (no online sales). $5 for adults (16+), $2 for children (5 to 15), under 5s and MOTAT Mates annual pass holders FREE.

With Franklin Road residents thoughtfully cancelling their annual Christmas Lights over concerns for public safety, MOTAT would like to welcome them to visit MOTAT Christmas Light Event for free*.

*Please bring printed proof of address for free entry. Max of four persons per household.

For Images: Link

Movie Schedule

DateFilmTime
Friday 11th DecemberArthur Christmas9pm
Saturday 12th DecemberThe Grinch 20189pm
Sunday 13th DecemberSaving Santa9pm
Wednesday 16th DecemberElf9pm
Thursday 17th DecemberThe Polar Express9pm
Friday 18th DecemberHow the Grinch Stole Christmas9pm
Saturday 19th DecemberArthur Christmas9pm
Sunday 20th DecemberSaving Santa9pm
Monday 21st DecemberSanta Claus 19859pm
Tuesday 22nd DecemberElf9pm
Wednesday 23rd DecemberThe Polar Express9pm
Thursday 24th DecemberHow the Grinch Stole Christmas9pm

For more information, visit: https://www.motat.nz/events/christmas-lights

