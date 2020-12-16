Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Yotam Ottolenghi, Acclaimed Chef & Author - June 2021 NZ Tour

Wednesday, 16 December 2020, 6:25 am
Press Release: Fane

Yotam Ottolenghi - Flavour of Life

Acclaimed chef and author announces New Zealand tour in June 2021

Chef, author and much loved foodie Yotam Ottolenghi is touring New Zealand in June 2021. In an event sure to stimulate the senses, Yotam will reveal his next-level approach to cooking explored in his stunning new book Ottolenghi FLAVOUR. It will be an exclusive opportunity to hear directly from the man himself about the taste sensations and ingredients that excite him and will inspire your own cooking.

Yotam Ottolenghi is a modern-day cooking sensation. The trail-blazing chef, prolific author, TV personality and restauranteur whose name has become a cooking style has changed the way Australasians approach cooking, introducing us all to dishes that feature exotic spices and ingredients that we previously may have never heard of – pomegranate, figs, rosewater, molasses, tahini, sumac, za’tar and so much more!

His new book FLAVOUR, written with long-standing collaborator and co-writer Ixta Belfrage, celebrates the limitless potential of vegetables and shows how to transform them into magical dishes.

The live show Flavour of Life is all about sharing and caring. The internationally-acclaimed chef and writer talks about his influences and experiences, and offers insights about being a restauranteur and how you can dial up the flavour and be a sure-fire hit at mealtimes.

Ottolenghi’s passion, warm presence and inclusive voice has attracted devotees worldwide. He is the chef-patron of famed London restaurants NOPI and ROVI, and of four Ottolenghi delis. Best-selling cookbooks include Plenty (2010), Jerusalem (2012) and Ottolenghi SIMPLE, which won the National Book Award in 2018 and was selected as Best Book of the Year by The New York Times.

The upcoming tour further demonstrates “the Ottolenghi effect” – the creation of meals full of colour, flavour, bounty and sunshine - as he turns his attention to innovative yet near-effortless vegetable dishes, home cooking during the Covid pandemic and leadership in hospitality. Renowned for his modern take on Eastern Mediterranean cuisine, the inspired master chef brings the region’s exotic flavours to the forefront of home cooking in a relaxed, open and informative style.

YOTAM OTTOLENGHI – FLAVOUR OF LIFE

Tuesday 15 June - Michael Fowler Centre, WELLINGTON

Wednesday 16 June - The Civic, AUCKLAND

Presale tickets on sale NOW Ticketmaster

General public on sale Monday 21 December

Fane.co.uk/Ottolenghi

