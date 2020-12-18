Points To Note On The Foil Cant System (FCS) Used By All Competing Teams

The foil cant system (FCS) is a one-design supplied component designed and developed by ACE for all competitors. It has been used since the inception of this class.

- All teams are responsible for the installation, ongoing maintenance and operating procedures of their own systems.

- All teams are provided with full operating and maintenance instructions and programs to ensure effective and reliable performance.

- For the past few months there is a weekly coordinated call between all teams every Friday in an open and transparent environment to discuss the system and address any developments collectively.

- The maintenance and start up schedule that has been developed is a comprehensive schedule that is shared and in possession of all teams.

- In Emirates Team New Zealand’s experience if all maintenance and start up procedures are followed correctly; the system operates as designed.

- Emirates Team New Zealand has no access system to ensure these procedures are followed by any of the teams.

- In answer to INEOS TEAM UK’s suggestion that they only received a software update at 12pm yesterday.

o This is completely incorrect and inaccurate.

o The last software update was delivered to all teams last Friday following extensive consultation with all teams. Not midday yesterday.

- As far as The Defender is aware INEOS TEAM UK’s Foil Cant System is fully operational.

