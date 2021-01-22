Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

'Summer Feast! Ready To Kick Off In Marlborough

Friday, 22 January 2021, 12:00 pm
Press Release: Feast Marlborough

‘Summer Feast’ is all about getting Marlborough!s food and beverage sector buzzing over

the summer period and showcasing the great produce from the region.

Feast Marlborough is actively working alongside venues, food producers, event organis- ers and others to assist in developing an exciting series of events during February and March. The main focus is to ensure that all the exciting events planned relating to food and drink in the region provide a busy calendar, with lots to do for both Marlburians and visitors from around New Zealand.

One of the events confirmed is the first ever South Island Cheese Festival being held on Waitangi day ( Saturday 6th February) at Clos Henri Vineyard. Guests can enjoy fabulous cheeses, wine and other delicious local products and make up their own picnics to eat amongst the stunning vines, while listening to great live music.

Others include ; The Marlborough Beer and Food Festival, Outdoor Movie Nights with delicious foods, Summer Dinner Cruises in the Marlborough Sounds, Winery Music Ses- sions , The Summer Vines Festival, Summer Dessert nights, Chef Masterclasses, Seafood extravaganzas, Vinyl in the Vines, Pop Ups, Produce Markets, Long lunches amongst the vines, Outdoor Curry Nights and many more....

Feast Marlborough Chair, Fiona Fenwick, said, “ We’re thrilled with the new events that have been created through ‘Summer Feast’. There’s going to be something for everyone - and lots to attract visitors from around New Zealand too”.

And it’s not too late to join in the fun! Feast Marlborough is calling on all venues and food and beverage related businesses to create unique offerings and collaborate with other local suppliers to develop something that locals and visitors will not only support in num- bers, but also receive such a great experience they will want to talk about!

The events can be big or small - but whatever they are, they will be included in the sum- mer events calendar which will then be promoted by Marlborough District Council and Destination Marlborough as well as through Feast Marlborough.

‘Summer Feast’ is being run by the Feast Marlborough Charitable Trust with support from TEAM ( The Economic Action Marlborough group) and
Marlborough District Council.

All events, when confirmed, are listed on marlboroughnz.com/events/

Further information for venues wishing to participate , from Feast Marlborough at info@feastmarl- borough.nz . Follow their pages on Instagram and Facebook.

