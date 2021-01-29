Our Biggest Announcement Yet..... Sjana Elise. Ashy Bines. Ellice Whichello. Dan Conn.

Despite Covid-19 putting a handbrake on international guests appearing in-person at LiveFit 2021, where there's a will, there's a way!

"We're excited to be hosting a number of international guests at the LiveFit Festival 2021," says LiveFit Managing Director, Jono Ridler. "While it would've been ideal to have them in the country hosting sessions to hundreds of people, the back up plan has become 'Plan A' and we're hosting these guests via livestream instead. These sessions are an interactive way for people to engage with the guests, starting with a Q&A session and followed by a workout with each guest, encouraging and challenging those taking part."

As with all of the other 35+ workout sessions on offer at the Festival, attendees are encouraged to wear activewear and arrive early to each session as most sessions are first in, best dressed and numbers are limited. Ridler adds, "while you may follow these fitness stars on social media, this is as close to a personal experience as you can get with attendees also having the chance to ask any burning questions they may have, directly to each guest prior to the workout!"

Amongst the lineup of internationals is Sjana Elise (See-ah-nah), Australian based International Yoga Instructor, published author and adventure enthusiast with over 1.6 million followers on Instagram @sjanaelise. At LiveFit Sjana will be hosting an all-level conscious vinyasa class called 'Go With The Flow.' The class is designed to help you connect deeper to your breath and your body. Join in on Sjana's class at 12:30pm on Saturday 13 March in Studio 3.

Visit Sjana's LiveFit workout page.

Sjana Elise

No stranger to Kiwis after being here a couple of times before, one of the biggest names in the global health and fitness industry joins us at LiveFit, Ashy Bines. With over a decade of experience and over a million followers on Instagram, Ashy is one of Australia's leading health and wellness entrepreneurs. She will be hosting a 15 minute Q&A followed by a 45 minute workout at 12:30pm on Sunday 14 March. Her workout will be all-over body conditioning using no equipment or props. It will be suitable for anyone and everyone of all levels and is designed to maximise your workout time leaving you feeling strong and energised.

Visit Ashy's LiveFit workout page.

Ashy Bines

Power couple Dan Conn and Ellice Whichello will also be hosting a workout session at LiveFit 2021. Ellice, who is known for her impressive boxing skills, is a wellness warrior passionate about helping others boost their mind & body for the better as well as a Boxing Master Trainer for Keep It Cleaner and a Clinical Nutritionist. Dan Conn is best known for his work as a Global Fitness Leader & Wellness Expert. Dan is the Co-Founder (alongside Ellice) of Combine Air Training & also launched F45 Training to where it is today. He's also a professional athlete spending 8 years in the NRL.

Both Dan & Ellice will be hosting a +Thunder-Box workout, Saturday 2pm and Sunday 11am, which is the creme de la creme of boxing + functional movement! It will be the ultimate session of show stopping boxing, showcasing rounds of 1, 2 or 3 minutes. No experience is needed but you'll work hard with them both pushing you as if they were right there. All participants need to do is rock up, get their guard up and roll with the punches - literally!

Visit Dan and Ellice's LiveFit workout page.

