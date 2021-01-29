Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Our Biggest Announcement Yet..... Sjana Elise. Ashy Bines. Ellice Whichello. Dan Conn.

Friday, 29 January 2021, 8:58 am
Press Release: Live Fit

Despite Covid-19 putting a handbrake on international guests appearing in-person at LiveFit 2021, where there's a will, there's a way!

"We're excited to be hosting a number of international guests at the LiveFit Festival 2021," says LiveFit Managing Director, Jono Ridler. "While it would've been ideal to have them in the country hosting sessions to hundreds of people, the back up plan has become 'Plan A' and we're hosting these guests via livestream instead. These sessions are an interactive way for people to engage with the guests, starting with a Q&A session and followed by a workout with each guest, encouraging and challenging those taking part."

As with all of the other 35+ workout sessions on offer at the Festival, attendees are encouraged to wear activewear and arrive early to each session as most sessions are first in, best dressed and numbers are limited. Ridler adds, "while you may follow these fitness stars on social media, this is as close to a personal experience as you can get with attendees also having the chance to ask any burning questions they may have, directly to each guest prior to the workout!"

Amongst the lineup of internationals is Sjana Elise (See-ah-nah), Australian based International Yoga Instructor, published author and adventure enthusiast with over 1.6 million followers on Instagram @sjanaelise. At LiveFit Sjana will be hosting an all-level conscious vinyasa class called 'Go With The Flow.' The class is designed to help you connect deeper to your breath and your body. Join in on Sjana's class at 12:30pm on Saturday 13 March in Studio 3.

Visit Sjana's LiveFit workout page.

Sjana Elise

No stranger to Kiwis after being here a couple of times before, one of the biggest names in the global health and fitness industry joins us at LiveFit, Ashy Bines. With over a decade of experience and over a million followers on Instagram, Ashy is one of Australia's leading health and wellness entrepreneurs. She will be hosting a 15 minute Q&A followed by a 45 minute workout at 12:30pm on Sunday 14 March. Her workout will be all-over body conditioning using no equipment or props. It will be suitable for anyone and everyone of all levels and is designed to maximise your workout time leaving you feeling strong and energised.

Visit Ashy's LiveFit workout page.

Ashy Bines

Power couple Dan Conn and Ellice Whichello will also be hosting a workout session at LiveFit 2021. Ellice, who is known for her impressive boxing skills, is a wellness warrior passionate about helping others boost their mind & body for the better as well as a Boxing Master Trainer for Keep It Cleaner and a Clinical Nutritionist. Dan Conn is best known for his work as a Global Fitness Leader & Wellness Expert. Dan is the Co-Founder (alongside Ellice) of Combine Air Training & also launched F45 Training to where it is today. He's also a professional athlete spending 8 years in the NRL.

Both Dan & Ellice will be hosting a +Thunder-Box workout, Saturday 2pm and Sunday 11am, which is the creme de la creme of boxing + functional movement! It will be the ultimate session of show stopping boxing, showcasing rounds of 1, 2 or 3 minutes. No experience is needed but you'll work hard with them both pushing you as if they were right there. All participants need to do is rock up, get their guard up and roll with the punches - literally!

Visit Dan and Ellice's LiveFit workout page.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Live Fit on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Anna Coddington Beams

Anna Coddington's thin, wispy vocals fit her songs beautifully, providing a wonderful lilting quality that pervades her latest album, producing instant ear worms. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 