Saw Wave Returns To Central Kirikiriroa

Wednesday, 3 February 2021, 10:36 am
Press Release: Hamilton Live Music

Live music is set to return to Victoria on the River in central Kirikiriroa with Saw Wave, a series of free outdoor concerts organised by the Hamilton Live Music Trust. It is one of several events focusing on talented women in music and visual art to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Event organiser Lauren Kerr-Bell is excited at the prospect of bringing something a bit different into Victoria on the River. “We love to showcase styles of music that you don’t often get to see at free outdoor public concerts”.

Following last year’s successful Saw Wave free outdoor concert, Saw Wave 2021 will feature Tāmaki Makaurau bands Guardian Singles, Emily Edrosa and Kirikiriroa band Pillcutter.

Guardian Singles is a super-group of sorts, featuring musicians from SoccerPractise, Coolies, Vivian Girls, Na Noise and Echo Ohs. The band has been getting rave reviews for their self-titled debut album, with Graham Hill from AM Show describing it as “fabulous” and the band as “invigorating punk rock”. Their song “Can’t Stop Moving” became the most played song for 2020 on bFM, with the band signing a multi-album deal with Chicago label Trouble In Mind.

“We are thrilled that Guardian Singles will be playing Saw Wave” says Ms Kerr-Bell. “Guardian Singles have a reputation for incredible live shows. After seeing an earlier tour performance, we knew straight away we wanted to try and get the band back to Kirikiriroa.”

“We are also thrilled to have Emily Edrosa for her first Kirikiriroa show in many years” says Ms Kerr-Bell. Emily Edrosa is a multi-instrumentalist songwriter, formerly of the award-winning band Street Chant.

Emily’s music has been described by Northern Transmission as “music that playfully dodges any single category, weaving together threads of garage rock, proto- and post-punk, and psychedelic pop to make something that’s entirely her own”. She has just released her latest album Another Wave is Coming, mixed by John Agnello (Kurt Vile, Sonic Youth, Dinosaur Jr).

Last but certainly not least is Kirikiriroa-based Pillcutter, featuring the talented Cilla McIntosh and Alex Kinnaird of local legends Contenders. “Pillcutter has built a reputation as an amazing live band” says Ms Kerr-Bell. “Contenders was a highlight for Saw Wave last year, and we are so excited to Cilla and Alex’s latest creation perform at Saw Wave 2021”.

Saw Wave is being organised alongside Pecha Kucha, GRRRLFEST and Boon Street Art Festival in celebration of International Women’s Day 2021.

Saw Wave is supported by Hamilton City Council, Hamilton Central Business Association, Creative Communities Scheme, Trust Waikato and WEL Energy Trust.
 


Saw Wave
Guardian Singles, Emily Edrosa and Pillcutter
Saturday 6 March 2021, 6pm
Victoria on the River, Kirikiriroa Hamilton
Free event

