Celebrating 30 Years Of Māori Sporting Excellence.

In place of the 2020 Māori Sports Awards, a three-part series will air on Māori Television next week that celebrates and counts down the top 30 Māori sportsmen and women from the last 30 years.

Since 1991, the Māori Sports Awards have been held annually to celebrate our top Māori sporting heroes. During its time we’ve seen some greats cross the stage and each year a new generation of talent has been discovered.

2020 marked the 30th anniversary of the Maori Sports Awards and due to covid restrictions the decision was made to cancel the 2020 awards ceremony. Like many, The Māori Sports Awards Charitable Trust had to think innovatively and in collaboration with Mahi Tahi Media they’ve created a series that celebrates the 30th anniversary with a countdown of the top 30 Māori sportspeople from the last 30 years.

Over three half hour episodes, ‘Māori Sports Awards: 30 in 30’, hosted by Te Arahi Maipi, will celebrate and profile our most influential 30 Māori sportspeople since 1991 starting at 30 and counting down to number 1. This list has been carefully selected by an expert panel and features a range of sporting identities from different codes.

The Māori Sports Awards have always been about providing a platform to showcase and celebrate the special sporting talent that comes out of te iwi Māori. This series does the same, it’s not so much about the countdown but more about highlighting the amazing wāhine toa and tāne toa who have achieved greatness and inspired generations.

Series details:

Māori Sports Awards 30 in 30 will air next Tuesday (Feb 9), Wednesday (Feb 10) and Thursday (Feb 11) at 7.30pm on Māori Television.

It will also be replayed at 8.30pm each night on Sky Sport 1.

An online panel show will also be hosted on the Māori Television Facebook page after each episode to discuss the athletes who were featured in the countdown.

