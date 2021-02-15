Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

COVID LEVEL 2 ART DECO FESTIVAL UPDATE

Monday, 15 February 2021, 10:36 am
Press Release: Art Deco Trust

From midnight Sunday 14th February, Government announced three days of Covid Level 3 restrictions for Auckland, and Level 2 restrictions for the rest of New Zealand.

Level 2 restrictions mean gatherings of more than 100 people are prohibited, social distancing of two meters is required and face masks must be worn on public transport.

Cabinet will be reviewing the situation every day, and there is no guarantee the period of restrictions will not be extended.

Art Deco Festival events are due to begin on Wednesday 17th and scheduled through to Sunday 21st February.

Based on Government’s current directive, we regrettably need to cancel all events scheduled for Wednesday 17th February. These include:

  • Par 2 Mini Golf – 9.00am
  • Art Deco Vintage Car Tours – 9.00am, 10.30am, 12.00pm, 2.00pm, 3.30pm, 5.00pm
  • Walking Tours of the Art Deco Quarter – 9.00am, 3.30pm
  • 1930s Escape Room and Self-Guided Walk – 9.30am, 11.00am, 12.30pm, 2.00pm, 3.30pm, 5.00pm, 6.30pm
  • Napier Cultural Hīkoi (Walking) Tour – 10.00am
  • Deco Bus Tours – 10.00am, 1.30pm
  • Port o Call Deco High Tea – 10.30am, 12.30pm
  • Fashion Retailers Art Deco Walking Tour – 10.30am, 2.00pm
  • Napier City Centre Earthquake – 10.47am
  • Whakatuwheretanga Opening Ceremony – 12.00pm
  • 1930’s Waiata and Poi Dance Competition – 1.00pm
  • High Tea & History at the Art Deco Masonic – 2.00pm
  • 1931 Hawke’s Bay Earthquake Commemorative Lecture – 5.30pm
  • A Salute to the Services – HB Jazz Club Big Band Concert – 7.30pm

Based on Cabinet’s updates today and tomorrow, we will make decisions about the events for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday once we know the status of Covid restrictions.

Please watch www.artdecofestival.co.nz for updates, and do not phone or email us.

We will provide information about ticket refunds as soon as we are able to make decisions about whether or not events can go ahead.

For those of you who would be travelling from Auckland or Taranaki to the Festival, we expect you will make decisions based on Government’s advice. If the Covid restrictions are extended beyond Wednesday midnight, or you choose not to come to the Festival, we will make arrangements for ticket refunds. Please do not contact us yet, we will advise further information and/or contact you directly over the next 72 hours.

Please bear with us and be patient. We are doing our very best to make sure the Festival can go ahead, but we are reliant on Government decisions and advice.

We will issue new updates as soon as information is available, and we have made decisions.

Thanks for your patience,

The Art Deco Festival Team

