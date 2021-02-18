Introducing Our Bachelor - Sol3 Mio's Moses Mackay!

Soulful Sol3 Mio crooner Moses Mackay is taking the lead in TVNZ 2’s brand-new season of The Bachelor New Zealand.

As one part of musical trio Sol3 Mio, Moses Mackay is used to life on the road. With Covid-19 preventing travel for overseas concerts, the baritone singer is swapping his mic for a rose and taking up the role as the bachelor.

The 30-year-old is hoping to find someone special from this experience. Having spent most of his life selflessly putting others first, he’s seizing this opportunity to put himself out there.

“Being a musician, being an artist, you’re always travelling around the world, you’re always living a very peculiar life – not your typical. I’ve been in a serious relationship and coming out of it, for a long time, I didn’t think I was ready to step into the realm of dating and being vulnerable.

“And then this happened to come up, while I’m home and c'est la vie. Life’s about journeys, life’s about experiences, and this is just another one!”

This isn’t the first-time viewers will have seen Moses on TVNZ 2. Moses took part in the popular reality series Celebrity Treasure Island in 2019, where he competed for his chosen charity The Dream Chaser Foundation, which raises awareness about the bone marrow registry.

Mackay can also be heard on-air weekdays alongside his Sol3 Mio cousins Pene and Amitai, as part of Flava radio’s breakfast line-up.

The Bachelor will showcase stunning New Zealand landscapes, as our suave suitor and a cast of wonderful women travel around the nation, tackling adrenaline-filled dates and dreamy one-on-ones, where Mackay will have the perfect opportunity to find love.

Stay tuned to see which ladies will make Moses’ heart sing on The Bachelor New Zealand, premiering Tuesday 2nd March, 7:30pm on TVNZ 2.

The Bachelor New Zealand is produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production New Zealand.

Starbucks At Home are proud to be the Broadcast Sponsor of The Bachelor New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

