Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Dwelling In The Margins -- A New Book On Alternative Publishing In Aotearoa

Friday, 19 February 2021, 6:17 am
Press Release: Gloria Books

DWELLING IN THE MARGINS

Edited by Katie Kerr

On the periphery of Aotearoa New Zealand’s publishing scene, there is a rich and varied cottage industry of small press publishers. They work in collaboration, in gaps between paid gigs and with the support of like-minded peers: poets who print, curators-cum-editors, self-publishing photographers, and cross-disciplinary designers.

From this rich set of makers come books that are inventive. Books that are attentive and thoughtful. Books that are often genre-bending and indeterminate. Books that are exquisitely designed. Books that exist as beautiful objects, made to be admired rather than mass-produced.

Despite the huge costs of printing, and even bigger challenges of distribution, alternative publishing in Aotearoa is thriving.

Dwelling in the Margins introduces the artists and makers of independent publishing in their own words. Through a curated collection of stories and essays, thirty practitioners reflect on their craft, speculate on the changing landscape of book-making, and imagine alternative frameworks for the future of publishing.

About the editor

Katie Kerr is a graphic designer moonlighting as an editor and publisher. With Berlin-based photographer Alice Connew she co-runs intercontinental publishing platform GLORIA. Katie lectures in design at Auckland University of Technology and helps run the bookshop Strange Goods in the heart of Karangahape Road.

Dwelling in the Margins features: Dominic Hoey, Imogen Taylor, Judy Darragh, Catherine Griffiths, Bruce Connew, Bridget Reweti, Matariki Williams, Luke Wood, Sarah Maxey, Ella Sutherland, Jonty Valentine, Haruhiko Sameshima, Matthew Galloway, Louise Menzies, Sophie Davis, Alan Deare, Chloe Geoghegan, Alice Connew, Anita Tótha, Balamohan Shingade, Chris Holdaway, Erena Shingade, Gabi Lardies, Simon Gennard, Harry Culy, Katie Kerr, Lizzie Boon, Melinda Johnston, Samuel Walsh, Sophie Rzepecky and Virginia Woods-Jack.

Published: 18 February 2021

Imprint: Gloria Books

RRP: $45

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Gloria Books on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 