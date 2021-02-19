Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Bring On The Supreme Pie

Friday, 19 February 2021, 10:19 am
Press Release: Bakels New Zealand Supreme Pie Awards

After a year’s lapse of the Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Awards, the largest and longest running food competition in New Zealand is back on again.

Pie lovers around New Zealand were devastated when the 24th Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Awards was postponed due to Covid-19; so excitement is already building among bakers as to who might take out the Supreme Award this year on July 27.

A certain baker…Patrick Lam (aka the Pie King) of Patrick’s Pies Goldstar Bakery in Tauranga will be nervously entering the competition with a lot at stake. He’s currently the reigning champion having won seven Supreme Pie Awards and in 2020 he claimed the first Bakels Legendary Sausage Roll prize to prove he still has what it takes.

NZ Bakels managing director Brent Kersel says last year it was like the whole nation let out a sigh of disappointment when the competition was postponed.

“We even had Seven Sharp, on their own initiative, trying to create a mini pie awards to help ease the disappointment.

“New Zealanders love their pies and it was hard enough that the lockdowns closed their favourite bakeries without losing the Pie Awards as well. This year we’re thinking positively about how much as a country we have to be thankful for and the Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Awards helps celebrate that. So let’s find the best pie in the country and get everyone to try it! We know people will want to.”

Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Awards 2019 Supreme winner Mince & Cheese baked by Patrick’s Pies Goldstar Bakery Tauranga.

Diary dates:

May 3 – Entries open

June 24 – Entries close at 5pm

July – 22 – Judging Day

July 27 – Awards Night

