Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Bi-lateral Brains Trust On Lessons & Learnings Of America’s Cup

Thursday, 25 February 2021, 6:51 am
Press Release: French New Zealand Chamber Of Commerce

The longstanding, powerful bi-lateral ties between France and New Zealand tied to the oldest trophy in international sports, the America’s Cup, will be officially recognised this Friday, 26 February.

The French Ambassador, Auckland Mayor, Olympians, sector leaders, racing competitors, yachting engineers and designers, international media and members of the French New Zealand Chamber of Commerce are gathering at the Sofitel for the exclusive Viaduct event.

“I wonder how many realise the sheer number of French competitors, commentators and creative brains past and present, that have had an active role in revolutionising the Auld Mug alongside Kiwis?” says Thibault Beaujot, President of the French New Zealand Chamber of Commerce.

“Despite not having a French team, given our ties, we feel very much embedded in the DNA of the Cup.”

The opportunity to show her solidarity of support will not be missed by Her Excellency Mrs Sylvaine Carta-Le Vert. The Ambassador is flying in from Wellington specially to attend.

“I am proud of the role that French “savoir-faire” has played in supporting the America’s Cup, past and present.

This involvement demonstrates France’s high level of expertise in sailing and commitment to world sailing events, and I am looking forward to seeing the outcome of this cooperation play out on the water,” she says.

Board member Zoe Pajot, daughter of famous French sailing Olympian and America’s Cup project manager and skipper, Marc Pajot has assembled an illustrious line-up to share their lessons and learnings on the iconic marquee regatta.

• Olympian, Bruno Troublé, the famous French sailor behind the Louis Vuitton Cup (now named the Prada Cup).

• PhD and geophysicst, Martin Fischer, co-design coordinator of Luna Rossa Prada Pirella, winners of the Prada Cup.

• Executive Director of NZ Marine Industry Association, Peter Busfield

• Broadcaster Peter Montgomery, known as the “voice of the America’s Cup”

Other very special guests attending include:

• Architect for Emirates Team New Zealand, Guillaume Verdier

• French journalist, sailing photographer, previous America’s Cup sailor, Gilles Martin-Raget

• Media Director during the past ten editions of the America’s Cup, Maguelonne Turcat

• Manufacturing manager of INEOS team UK, Michel Marie.

Sponsors of the event include Vinci construction grands projets, BNP Paribas, March Construction, Bollore Logistics NZ, Eau Thermale Avene, Aedifice, Hesketh Henry, Pernod Ricard and Sofitel.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from French New Zealand Chamber Of Commerce on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 