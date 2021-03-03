RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Welcomes Rhys Nicholson To The Judging Panel!

Award-winning Australian comedian Rhys Nicholson will join host RuPaul and Michelle Visage on the judges’ panel of RuPaul’s’ Drag Race Down Under when it comes to TVNZ OnDemand later this year.

The popular comedian is no stranger to our shores, having been part of New Zealand’s comedy scene for many years. From winning Best International Show Award in 2018 to hosting TVNZ 2’s Best Foods Comedy Gala in 2019, Rhys has the perfect quick-wit for Drag Race’s runway moments.

On bringing a local flare to the eight-part global juggernaut series, Nicholson said: “I just can’t tell you how thrilled I am to have been invited into the illustrious house of Drag Race. I genuinely still can’t bloody believe it.

“The first words RuPaul ever said to me were ‘welcome to the family’ and that’s exactly what it feels like. A family. Ru and Michelle are my new mummy’s. I hope the editors took out the bits were I’m just staring at them wide eyed trying to comprehend sitting next to them.”

He further added: “Being able to be a part of the show and help expose the world to our distinctive and particularly magnificent style of down under drag will forever be a highlight of my life and an honour. I hope I didn’t F**k. It. Up.”

On welcoming Rhys into the fold, RuPaul said: “Rhys Nicholson is the perfect addition to the Drag Race Down Under family. His quick wit, love of drag, and willingness to carry Michelle Visage’s heavy luggage have already made him indispensable. I know our audience is going to love him as much as we do.”

Following the Emmy® Award winning series’ popular format, RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under will see the queens serving high fashion realness, mini and max challenges, shady and heartfelt moments in the werkroom, and of course, the all-important lip-sync for your life battles.

Stay tuned for an upcoming announcement naming the fierce Kiwi and Aussie queens hoping to impress the judges with the most charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under will premiere on TVNZ OnDemand in 2021.

_________

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under is an 8 x 60’ World of Wonder production in collaboration with Warner Bros International Television Production New Zealand for TVNZ and Stan. Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey, Tom Campbell and RuPaul Charles serve as Executive Producers. Passion Distribution will distribute the series globally in line with Passion Distribution and WOW’s distribution strategy.

A brand-new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is currently available on TVNZ OnDemand. Join RuPaul and Michelle Visage, with Graham Norton and Alan Carr rotating alongside an extra special celebrity guest judge on the panel each week.

