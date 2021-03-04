Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New NIERDC Endurance Dates Announced

Thursday, 4 March 2021, 5:52 pm
Press Release: NIERDC

“With Covid lock-downs rearing their head again and forcing the postponement of the Summer Series Championship at Hampton Downs this weekend, the ramification of the delay to the Speedworks Championship summer series will have negative number on a number of entries already received for both the 1 and our new 2 hour event” said David Dovey, President of the NIERDC organising club.

"Looking at the impact on entries for our first event, our management committee have decided the safest course of action is to shift round one, back into early May and begin our series at Pukekohe on the 8-9th may, said Dovey. Our new 2 hour race format has been extremely well supported and we want to ensure that all those competitors that have already entered or indicated that they will enter the 2 hour race, have the best opportunity to do so”.

Dovey said, “Competitor interest in the North Island Endurance Series is running at an all time high and we are expecting upward of 70 plus car across both the 1, 2, and 3 hour races with some exciting new entries already received”.

NEW NIERDC 2021 SEASON

ROUND 1
Pukekohe - Saturday 8th - Sunday 9th May 2021

ROUND 2
Hampton Downs - Friday 28th & Saturday 29th May 2021

ROUND 3
Taupo - Friday 11th & Saturday 12th June 2021

ROUND 4
Pukekohe - Saturday 26th & Sunday 27th June 2021

Note
Both Pukekohe meetings will be held on the current V8 Supercar configuration Both Pukekohe meeting will be Saturday/Sunday. The track is not available until 10am on Saturdays because of horse usage All other rounds is as usual test Friday/race Saturday.

